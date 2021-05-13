Stockton to require COVID-19 vaccine for fall semester

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — On Wednesday, May 5, Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman, with the unanimous support of the board of trustees, sent the following message to Stockton employees and students regarding the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for students for fall 2021:

Dear Stockton Community,

Throughout the pandemic, Stockton’s leadership and employees have worked diligently to provide a safe environment while continuing to serve our students. As we move toward fully reopening in the fall, our efforts will continue.

One of the most important steps we all can take to keep ourselves and each other safe is to get vaccinated. It is the responsible thing to do. The COVID-19 vaccine is now plentiful and available to everyone over the age of 16.

The American College Health Association (ACHA) has stated that comprehensive COVID-19 vaccination is the most effective way to return to a safe, robust on-campus experience in fall 2021.