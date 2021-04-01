Stockton plans return to normal operations for Fall 2021 semester

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Based on projections for COVID-19 vaccine availability and access, Stockton University plans to open the fall 2021 semester with normal capacities for classes, housing and student activities.

“We have missed the energy our almost 10,000 students bring to campus,” said President Harvey Kesselman. “We are excited to welcome them back, but we will also continue to implement whatever measures are necessary to protect the health and safety of our faculty, staff and students.”

Kesselman said the cooperation of faculty, staff and students in adapting to COVID-19 guidelines has made him confident the university can successfully resume on-campus activities while also continuing to adapt where necessary.

“Technology provided new ways to reach students, but it also convinced us of the advantages of in-person learning and collaborating with students in the classroom,” Kesselman said. “Stockton will celebrate its 50th anniversary of teaching in 2021-22 and just being back in the classroom will be part of that celebration.”

Currently almost 70% of fall classes are expected to be held in person, with about another 16% as hybrid classes with some in-person component.