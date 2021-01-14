Stockton moves MLK Day of Service to Jan.30

Galloway Township — Stockton University has moved its annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service community event from Jan. 18 to Saturday, Jan. 30 this year.

The new date will give more students the opportunity to return to campus to participate. The university moved the start of spring semester classes to Jan. 25 as a COVID-19 precaution after the holidays.

Due to the pandemic, there will be no live opening program at the Galloway campus. Only Stockton students, staff and faculty will participate at the in-person service projects.

Community members and Stockton alumni are welcome to participate in one of the virtual service projects from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Jan. 30.

Virtual projects include:

• Preparing materials for the online Stockton naturalization class

• Writing thank-you letters to workers at AtlantiCare

• Writing letters to veterans at the Wilmington VA Medical Center Nursing Home

• Reading to children and doing virtual art and science projects with children at the New Day Family Success Center

• Creating social media posts for the Stories of Atlantic City project