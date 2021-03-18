Stockton men's soccer glad to reunite as a 'family'

The preseason for the Stockton University men’s soccer team was unlike any other in the history of the program.
“It has definitely been different,” coach Greg Ruttler said. “The guys have just been so hungry to get back on the field. Normally when we get started, it’s 98 degrees out, and we are managing the temperatures. Now, we are managing when it is going to snow and when the sun is going to come out.”
The fall sports season in the New Jersey Athletic Conference was canceled due to COVID-19. The NJAC programs that decided to participate will compete in an abbreviated six-game spring soccer season, followed by a conference tournament. There will be no NCAA Division III tournament this season.
The Ospreys open their season at 6 p.m. Wednesday at home against defending NJAC champion Montclair State University. Montclair State beat Stockton 2-1 in the NJAC semifinals in the fall 2019 season before winning the conference tournament to advance to the NCAA Tournament.
Ruttler missed his soccer family.
“Every coach and player tells you that this is our family, and it’s such a cliche, but it had been almost 11 months since I had seen these guys in person,” Ruttler said. “So to get after it a little bit and being in that environment has been great for everyone.
“There are smiles on the faces even though they are under masks. They are excited to be back out there kicking a soccer ball, that’s for sure.”
Stockton went 10-6-4 in 2019, allowing only 16 goals and earning nine shutouts. The team’s 0.76 goals-against average was best in the NJAC.
Stockton did have a handful of key players opt out of the current season but will still be anchored by one of the NJAC’s top defensive units.
“It’s going to be nice just to get back out on the field after such a long break,” freshman fullback Owen Kitch said.
Kitsch starred at St. Augustine Prep before coming to Stockton. At 6-foot-6, 195 pounds, he brings an immediate presence to Stockton’s back line.
“The NJAC is one of the most intense conferences in Division III, so it’s going to be a big adjustment, but I think I’m ready for it,” Kitsch said. “We’re just trying to make the best of what we have this spring season. I think we can make a good run this season if we all buy into the process.”
Kitsch said it was strange not playing soccer in the fall for the first time since he can remember and was excited to start practicing again when the team came together in February.
“Just training with all my teammates and the game days were massively missed,” Kitsch said. “It’s always fun getting better with the guys around you and improving yourself as well. It was definitely a thrill to get back out on the field. It was long awaited, so I’m happy that this happened right now.”
Kitsch is joined in the back by junior captain James McCombs, a returning second-team NJAC selection as one of the top defenders in the conference. Senior Max Bond also returns.
Senior captain Ervin Gjeli anchors the team in the midfield along with newcomers Johnathan Santos and Sebi Morrello. Santos and Morrello are NCAA Division I transfers from Fairleigh Dickinson.
“Our goal is always to win every single game and go for the title,” Bond said. “But it’s just been so long since all of us have played together, so it’s really nice just to be out there. I’m just happy every single day we get to play, honestly.”
Bond will return to the team in the fall as he finishes his degree.
“I’m a nursing major, and we know how to adapt to any situation, so that’s kind of how I’ve been going at it,” Bond said. “I’m just taking it one day at a time and trying to enjoy every single moment of it. I’m just taking it in and enjoying it all.”
Playing the reigning NJAC champs on opening night will be a test for Stockton, but Bond and company can’t wait to get back on the field for the team’s first official game since Nov. 6, 2019.
“There is nothing like game day, so that will definitely be fun getting back to that feeling and playing a really competitive team in Montclair,” Bond said. “It should be a good test for us. I think we’re going to do well, and I think we are all really looking forward to it.”