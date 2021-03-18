Stockton men's soccer glad to reunite as a 'family'

Kitsch is joined in the back by junior captain James McCombs, a returning second-team NJAC selection as one of the top defenders in the conference. Senior Max Bond also returns.

Senior captain Ervin Gjeli anchors the team in the midfield along with newcomers Johnathan Santos and Sebi Morrello. Santos and Morrello are NCAA Division I transfers from Fairleigh Dickinson.

“Our goal is always to win every single game and go for the title,” Bond said. “But it’s just been so long since all of us have played together, so it’s really nice just to be out there. I’m just happy every single day we get to play, honestly.”

Bond will return to the team in the fall as he finishes his degree.

“I’m a nursing major, and we know how to adapt to any situation, so that’s kind of how I’ve been going at it,” Bond said. “I’m just taking it one day at a time and trying to enjoy every single moment of it. I’m just taking it in and enjoying it all.”

Playing the reigning NJAC champs on opening night will be a test for Stockton, but Bond and company can’t wait to get back on the field for the team’s first official game since Nov. 6, 2019.