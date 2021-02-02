Stockton men's basketball team opens shortened season at home Friday

This season will be like none other in the history of the Stockton University men’s basketball program.

COVID-19 has turned the winter sports season upside down for programs all around the country but the Ospreys are doing everything they can to make the best of a tough situation.

“I’m just happy we get to actually play,” sophomore guard D.J. Campbell said. “There are some schools around that don’t even have a season, so I’m just glad we have a season. It doesn’t matter if we only had three or four games even — I’m just ready to play.”

Stockton opens the season at home 6 p.m. Friday against defending New Jersey Athletic Conference champion The College of New Jersey. The game is a rematch of last season’s NJAC championship game.

Stockton will play an eight-game schedule. The Ospreys will play a home-and-home series with four different conference opponents — TCNJ, Rutgers-Camden, Rutgers-Newark and Jersey City. Playoffs are tentatively scheduled to begin the first week of March but details have yet to be announced.

“I’m ready to go,” Campbell said. “I keep telling the guys it’s right around the corner and we are ready to play. I’m anxious, especially after coming up short last year. I’m ready to run it back.”