Stockton dancers to create, perform live on the A.C. Boardwalk April 9

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A group of Stockton dancers will rehearse and perform on the Atlantic City Boardwalk on Friday, April 9. This daylong “happening” culminates with a free public performance outside the Stockton Atlantic City Residential Complex, 3701 Boardwalk.

Associate Professor of Dance Rain Ross said this performance builds on a drive-in dance performance students held in a parking lot on the Galloway campus and an outdoor ballet class she held on the Boardwalk in the fall.

“After a year of isolation, the spring has brought a sense of hope, especially as the vaccines are being rolled out. I wanted to create something that is an event and a performance to showcase this feeling of hope,” Ross said.

Ross said students have missed being able to perform in front of an audience during the pandemic. The daylong event will allow passersby to see something unexpected. The students will create the work from 10 a.m.to 1 p.m., break for lunch, then refine and film the work from 2 to 4 p.m. The final work will be performed at 4:30 p.m. Ross said the public is invited to stop by and watch anytime. Rain date will be April 16.