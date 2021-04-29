Stockton club's farm works to build coral population

Last week, I joined Usama Chaudhri, president of the Stockton Aquarium and Aquaculture Club to interview about the coral farm project being undertaken by the club. The club started in 2018, and has been growing by the year. While there are a few other marine-themed clubs at Stockton, including the Marine Science Club and Stockton's subunit of the American Fisheries Society, the SAAC specifically focuses on engaging members with the fields of aquarium keeping and aquaculture.

Aquarium keeping can be a very rewarding hobby, with it being proven to have therapeutic effects. Another important aspect to both the fields of aquarium keeping and aquaculture is conservation. Worldwide, fisheries have been experiencing rapid declines, and future projections have many stocks set for collapse. Along with overharvesting of target fish, inadvertent capture of other creatures as bycatch, and pollution through marine debris are other areas of concern with commercial fisheries. Further investments into aquaculture could allow it to become a more sustainable alternative for having seafood and reduce harvesting pressure so wild fish populations can recover.

The conservation value of aquaculture applies more directly to the aquarium-keeping hobby when it comes to supplying the aquatic animals being kept. Many commonly kept fish species such as goldfish, guppies, and tetras are able to be successfully and easily captive bred. Though when it comes to many other species, particularly marine species, wild-caught imports are still a major source of individuals seen for sale. Some popular aquarium creatures, such as corals, have been experiencing worrying population declines in the wild due to factors such as pollution, climate change, ocean acidification and growth of harmful algae on them. However, in recent years there has been major success in cultivating corals. Through these captive breeding efforts, there is far less demand for imported corals, and to take things even further, coral aquaculture is being used to breed corals and reintroduce them to damaged reefs and breed individuals that are more resilient to the changing conditions in which they are living.