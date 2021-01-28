Stockton art exhibit inspired by 'Red Summer' 1919

Galloway Township — An exhibition of artwork that examines racial inequality in America will be on display at the Stockton University Art Gallery from Jan. 25 through April 1.

Seventy-three pieces by New Jersey artists Casey Ruble and Wendel White are featured in the exhibition titled “The Question the Answer Hides.” Most are from the two artists’ respective “Red Summer” projects, referencing the 1919 race riots and attacks on Blacks who migrated from the south for work after World War I.

White is a Distinguished Professor of Art at Stockton. Each piece of his “Red Summer from 1919 to 1923” project includes a newspaper article of white on Black violence from that time offset by a photograph he took of how that site in looks today. Each photograph of a mundane and ordinary location with a violent history.

Also included in the exhibition is a selection of photographs from White’s “Schools for the Colored,” a project described by the artist as: “the architecture and geography of America’s educational apartheid, in the form of a system of ‘colored schools’ within the landscape of southern New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois.”