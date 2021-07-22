Steve & Cookies By the Bay to host fundraising dinner for the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City

MARGATE — Education-based non-profit and safe haven for youth, the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City (BGCAC), is celebrating its rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic by holding a fundraising event at Steve & Cookies by the Bay in Margate on Tuesday, Aug. 17, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Look forward to fresh summer fare and live music by the Eddie Morgan Duo.

The incredible support of community partners and donors ensured the BGCAC’s steadfast strength to support Atlantic City youth when challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic forced school shutdowns and created obstacles for educational programming, mental health support and crucial child care.

A key partner to the BGCAC and the Chelsea Community has been ACDevco, a nonprofit development company that serves as a vehicle for economic development in Atlantic City. President Christopher Palladino’s leadership has been the driving force behind the vision to revitalize the community, supporting organizations such as BGCAC. For the Club, this meant support to the Chelsea Club’s STEAM Lab where Club Kids can learn coding and robotics, using Apple devices, all while being mentored and guided towards a path of skill development, heightened confidence, and direct opportunities for higher education and future careers.