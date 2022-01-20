State Assessment Team seeks comment on Stockton police

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A team of assessors from the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police will examine all aspects of the Stockton University Police Department policies and procedures on Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 8 and 9.
“Verification by the team that the Stockton University Police Department meets the Commission’s ‘best practice’ standards is part of a voluntary process to achieve accreditation, a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence,” said Stockton Director of Campus Public Safety Adrian Wiggins.
As part of this final on-site assessment, employees and members of the general public are invited to provide comments to the assessment team. They may do so by telephone or email. The public may call 609-626-3412 on Wednesday, Feb. 9, from 9 to 10 a.m. Comments will be taken by the Assessment Team. Email comments can be sent to the police department at police.accreditation@stockton.edu.
Telephone comments are limited to 5 minutes and must address the Stockton University Police Department’s ability to comply with the NJSACOP standards. Please contact the Stockton University Police Department’s Accreditation Manager David Madamba, who may be reached at 609-626-3428 or david.madamba@stockton.edu for more information.
Anyone wishing to offer written comments about the Stockton University Police Department’s ability to comply with the standards for accreditation is requested to email the Accreditation Program Director at hdelgado@njsacop.org or write the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission at 751 Route 73 North, Suite 12, Marlton.
The Stockton University Police Department must comply with NJSACOP LEAP standards in order to achieve accredited status.
“Accreditation results in greater accountability within the agency, reduced risk and liability exposure, stronger defense against civil lawsuits, increased community advocacy, and more confidence in the agency’s ability to operate efficiently and respond to community needs,” Wiggins said.
The Accreditation Program Director for the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police is Harry J Delgado, Ed.S.
“The assessment team is composed of law enforcement practitioners from similar New Jersey law enforcement agencies. The assessors will review written materials, interview agency members, and visit offices and other places where compliance with the standards can be observed. Once the Commission’s assessors complete their review of the agency, they will report to the full Commission, which will then decide if the agency is to be granted accredited status,” Delgado said.
Accreditation is valid for a three-year period during which time the agency must submit annual reports attesting to their continued compliance with those standards under which it was initially accredited.
The New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police through its New Jersey Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission is the legitimate authority and accreditation agency in the state of New Jersey. For more information regarding the Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission please write the Commission at New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission at 751 Route 73 North, Suite 12, Marlton or email hdelgado@njsacop.org