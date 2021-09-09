St. Vincent de Paul hosts 'Friends of the Poor' walk/run event

St. Vincent de Paul Society Conference at Holy Trinity Parish in Margate this year combining with the St. Joseph’s conference of Somers Point is staging its seventh annual “Friends of the Poor” walk/ run that will take place on the Ventnor Boardwalk on Sept. 25. Our mission is to assist the poor and needy living in the communities of Atlantic City, Ventnor, Margate and Longport.

Registration for the 4.2-mile walk/run will take place on the gazebo, at Newport and the Boardwalk in Ventnor, beginning 9 a.m. A donation of $15 is requested for participation, which includes a T shirt and refreshments at St. James Hall following the event.

Hurricane Sandy and multiple casino closings have had devastating effects, resulting in an ever increasing demand on our resources.

During the past years we have assisted the poor and needy in our community through the following initiatives:

Provide $18,940 to assist 286 family members with rent, utilities, medical and other emergency needs

Provided an additional $8550 in food purchases.

Collected food and clothing for distribution to needy residents in Atlantic City. During the past year over 2400 shopping bags of food and tons of clothing have been distributed to local residents.