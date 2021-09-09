St. Vincent de Paul hosts 'Friends of the Poor' walk/run event

St. Vincent de Paul Society Conference at Holy Trinity Parish in Margate this year combining with the St. Joseph’s conference of Somers Point is staging its seventh annual “Friends of the Poor” walk/ run that will take place on the Ventnor Boardwalk on Sept. 25. Our mission is to assist the poor and needy living in the communities of Atlantic City, Ventnor, Margate and Longport.
Registration for the 4.2-mile walk/run will take place on the gazebo, at Newport and the Boardwalk in Ventnor, beginning 9 a.m. A donation of $15 is requested for participation, which includes a T shirt and refreshments at St. James Hall following the event.
Hurricane Sandy and multiple casino closings have had devastating effects, resulting in an ever increasing demand on our resources.
During the past years we have assisted the poor and needy in our community through the following initiatives:
Provide $18,940 to assist 286 family members with rent, utilities, medical and other emergency needs
Provided an additional $8550 in food purchases.
Collected food and clothing for distribution to needy residents in Atlantic City. During the past year over 2400 shopping bags of food and tons of clothing have been distributed to local residents.
Delivered Thanksgiving and Easter dinners to needy people.
Provided Christmas gifts to the elderly living in nursing homes, children living in Atlantic City, and clients of the rescue mission.
Directed Sandy relief funding to local families from the St. Vincent de Paul, Camden Diocesan Council and the National Council of St. Vincent de Paul Society.
During the past year conference members have volunteered over 2,000 hours in our community through food and clothing distributions, delivery of food to homebound , assisting at Sister Jean’s Kitchen at Victory First Presbyterian Church, visiting the elderly and other volunteer outreach efforts.
We provide assistance and support to all needy people in our service area without regard to race, creed, religion, age, sex, disability, sexual orientation or national origin.
The “Friends of the Poor” walk/run is both an awareness and fundraising event. We wish to make people aware of the plight of the poor in our community as well as raise funds to assist them to meet their critical living needs.
Please take the time, on a beautiful, crisp, early fall Saturday morning to join us, have some fun and support this most worthwhile and necessary cause.