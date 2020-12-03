St. Thomas Parish News

Tom Park’s KofC Yard Sale
The KofC Store at 601 Bayshore Ave. will be open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday. Large items and furniture can no longer be accepted, and there will no longer be any pick-ups. Donations of small items may be dropped off at the store during the hours of operation only.
Knights of Columbus blood drive
The KofC is sponsoring a Red Cross blood drive 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, in St. Philip Hall. Appointments must be made in advance by calling 800-REDCROSS, or online at RedCrossBlood.org and search by sponsor code: St Thomas. All COVID-19 restrictions and protocols will be strictly followed and masks are required.
Calendar raffle
The calendars are available for purchase at the Parish Office or by mail. They make a wonderful gift for Christmas and are a very good investment; only $20 buys 90 chances to win, from Jan. 1 through March 31. And if you win, your name goes back into the drum for additional drawings! It’s a win-win.
RCIA — Searching for a spiritual home?
Our “no strings” inquiry began on Tuesday, October 27 at 7 p.m. and continues every Tuesday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Absecon. Ideal for learning about Catholicism and for Catholics who want to Come Home and have not yet received the Eucharist and/or Confirmation. We have prayer, faith sharing, and development of wisdom and knowledge in the Catholic faith. Contact St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish at 609-641-1480 or St. Thomas the Apostle Parish in Brigantine at 609-266-2123 for additional information.
December Anniversaries
Anyone celebrating an anniversary in December is invited to notify the office so that we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or e-mail the bulletin editor at bulletin@stabrig.org. Let us all share in your happiness.
