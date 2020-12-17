St. Thomas parish news

Tom Park’s KofC Yard Sale
The KofC Store located at 601 Bayshore Avenue will be closing for the winter months. Check St. Thomas’ bulletins or the website for updated information.
Jersey Shore Women’s Center
The center, located at 335 Jimmie Leeds Road in Galloway, provides support to all women and their families, in a loving environment, connecting them to the resources and services they need. This pro-life pregnancy center is in need of baby supplies, infant clothing and “gently used” toddler clothing. Donations can be dropped off at the Tom Park Store on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. when the store is open or call Brian or Kathy Mulvenna at 609-266-2268 for information about donating.
RCIA - Searching for a Spiritual "Home"?
Our “no strings” inquiry began on Tuesday, October 27 at 7 p.m. and continues every Tuesday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Absecon. Ideal for learning about Catholicism and for Catholics who want to Come Home and have not yet received the Eucharist and/or Confirmation. We have prayer, faith sharing, and development of wisdom and knowledge in the Catholic faith. Contact St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish at 609-641-1480 or St. Thomas the Apostle Parish in Brigantine at 609-266-2123 for additional information.
December Anniversaries
Anyone celebrating an anniversary in December is invited to notify the office so that we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or e-mail the bulletin editor at bulletin@stabrig.org. Let us all share in your happiness.
St. Thomas Christmas Mass Schedule
Christmas Eve
Thursday, December 24th:
3 pm, 4:15 pm, 6 pm and 10 pm Mass
Christmas Day
Friday, December 25th:
9:30 am and 11:00 am Mass
New Year’s Scheduled Masses
Thursday, New Year’s Eve: 4 pm
Friday, New Year’s Day: 8:30 am
St. Thomas’ priests and staff extend best wishes for a joyful Christmas and a peace filled, healthy New Year to everyone in Brigantine
