St. Thomas Parish News

Tom Park’s KofC yard sale

The KofC Store at 601 Bayshore Ave. will be open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday. The store will also be open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Black Friday, Nov. 27. Small items may be donated during those hours only. Large items and furniture can no longer be accepted and there will no longer be any pick-ups.

Tastykake collection

The Women’s Club has been asked by the Elks Club to collect Tastykakes for the Vineland veterans, just as they did last year. If you wish to contribute to this collection please drop your donation at the parish office, where it will be boxed and delivered to the Elks by Nov. 30. The veterans love these holiday treats.

Knights of Columbus blood drive

The KofC will be sponsoring a Red Cross blood drive 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, in St. Philip Hall. Appointments must be made in advance by calling 800-REDCROSS or registering online at RedCrossBlood.org. Search by sponsor code: St Thomas. All COVID restrictions and protocols will be strictly followed and masks are required.

Calendar raffle