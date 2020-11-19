St. Thomas Parish News

Tom Park’s KofC yard sale
The KofC Store at 601 Bayshore Ave. will be open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday. The store will also be open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Black Friday, Nov. 27. Small items may be donated during those hours only. Large items and furniture can no longer be accepted and there will no longer be any pick-ups.
Tastykake collection
The Women’s Club has been asked by the Elks Club to collect Tastykakes for the Vineland veterans, just as they did last year. If you wish to contribute to this collection please drop your donation at the parish office, where it will be boxed and delivered to the Elks by Nov. 30. The veterans love these holiday treats.
Knights of Columbus blood drive
The KofC will be sponsoring a Red Cross blood drive 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, in St. Philip Hall. Appointments must be made in advance by calling 800-REDCROSS or registering online at RedCrossBlood.org. Search by sponsor code: St Thomas. All COVID restrictions and protocols will be strictly followed and masks are required.
Calendar raffle
The calendars are available for purchase at the parish office or by mail. They make a wonderful gift for Thanksgiving or Christmas and are a very good investment; only $20 buys 90 chances to win from Jan. 1 through March 31. And if you win, your name goes back into the drum for additional drawings! It’s a win-win.
RCIA - Searching for a spiritual home?
Our no-strings inquiry began Oct. 27 and continues 7 p.m. every Tuesday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Absecon. Ideal for learning about Catholicism and for Catholics who want to come home and have not yet received the Eucharist and/or Confirmation. We will have prayer, faith sharing and development of wisdom and knowledge in the Catholic faith. Contact St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish at 609-641-1480 or St. Thomas the Apostle Parish in Brigantine at 609-266-2123 for additional information.
November anniversaries
Anyone celebrating an anniversary in November is invited to notify the office so we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or email the bulletin editor at bulletin@stabrig.org. Let us all share in your happiness.
