St. Thomas Parish News

Tom Park’s KofC Yard Sale

The KofC Store at 601 Bayshore Ave. will be open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday. Large items and furniture can no longer be accepted and there will no longer be any pickups. Donations of small items may be dropped off at the store during the hours of operation only.

Jersey Shore Women’s Center

The Jersey Shore Women's Center is at 335 Jimmie Leeds Road in Galloway Townshipi and provides support to all women and their families, in a loving environment, connecting them to the resources and services they need. This pro-life pregnancy center is in need of baby supplies, infant clothing and “gently used” toddler clothing. Donations can be dropped off at the Tom Park store 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Call Brian or Kathy Mulvenna at 609-266-2268 for additional information.

Calendar raffle

The calendars are available for purchase at the Parish Office or by mail. They make a wonderful gift for Christmas and are a very good investment; only $20 buys 90 chances to win, from Jan. 1 through March 31. And if you win, your name goes back into the drum for additional drawings! It’s a win-win.

RCIA — Searching for a spiritual home?