St. Thomas Parish News

Tom Park’s KofC Yard Sale
The KofC Store at 601 Bayshore Ave. will be open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday. Large items and furniture can no longer be accepted and there will no longer be any pickups. Donations of small items may be dropped off at the store during the hours of operation only.
Jersey Shore Women’s Center
The Jersey Shore Women's Center is at 335 Jimmie Leeds Road in Galloway Townshipi and provides support to all women and their families, in a loving environment, connecting them to the resources and services they need. This pro-life pregnancy center is in need of baby supplies, infant clothing and “gently used” toddler clothing. Donations can be dropped off at the Tom Park store 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Call Brian or Kathy Mulvenna at 609-266-2268 for additional information.
Calendar raffle
The calendars are available for purchase at the Parish Office or by mail. They make a wonderful gift for Christmas and are a very good investment; only $20 buys 90 chances to win, from Jan. 1 through March 31. And if you win, your name goes back into the drum for additional drawings! It’s a win-win.
RCIA — Searching for a spiritual home?
Our “no strings” inquiry began Tuesday, Oct. 27 and continues 7 p.m. every Tuesday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Absecon. Ideal for learning about Catholicism and for Catholics who want to come home and have not yet received the Eucharist and/or confirmation. We have prayer, faith sharing, and development of wisdom and knowledge in the Catholic faith. Contact St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish at 609-641-1480 or St. Thomas the Apostle Parish in Brigantine at 609-266-2123 for additional information.
December anniversaries
Anyone celebrating an anniversary in December is invited to notify the office so that we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or e-mail the bulletin editor at bulletin@stabrig.org. Let us all share in your happiness.
St. Thomas Christmas Mass Schedule
Christmas Eve, Thursday, Dec. 24: 3 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Mass
Christmas Day, Friday, Dec. 25: 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Mass
New Year’s Eve, Thursday, Dec. 31: 4 p.m.
New Year's Day, Friday, Jan. 1: 8:30 a.m.
St. Thomas’ priests and staff extend best wishes for a joyful Christmas and a peace filled, healthy New Year to everyone in Brigantine.
