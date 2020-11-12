St. Thomas News in Brigantine

RCIA - Searching for a Spiritual ‘Home’?
Our “no strings” inquiry began on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. and continues every Tuesday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Absecon. Ideal for learning about Catholicism and for Catholics who want to "come home" and have not yet received the Eucharist and/or Confirmation. We will have prayer, faith sharing, and development of wisdom and knowledge in the Catholic faith. Contact St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish at 609-641-1480 or St. Thomas the Apostle Parish in Brigantine at 609-266-2123 for additional information.
Tom Park’s KofC Yard Sale
The KofC Store located at 601 Bayshore Ave. is officially closed for the season but there will be three special shopping days before the end of the year. On Black Friday and Saturday, Nov. 27 and 28, the store will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on Dec. 13 the hours will also be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for your Christmas shopping. Small items may also be donated during those hours. Large items and furniture can no longer be accepted and there will no longer be any pick-ups. Feel free to stop in and browse on any of those special dates.
Calendar Raffle
The calendars are now available for purchase at the Parish Office or by mail. They make a wonderful gift for Thanksgiving or Christmas and are a very good investment; only $20 buys 90 chances to win, from Jan. 1 through March 31. And if you win, your name goes back into the drum for additional drawings! It’s a win-win.
November Anniversaries
Anyone celebrating an anniversary in November is invited to notify the office so that we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or e-mail the bulletin editor at bulletin@stabrig.org. Let us all share in your happiness.
