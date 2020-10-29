Sporting equipment vendor supplier started out as athlete — A look back at Atlantic County history

(Look Back is an occasional series with content and images from the Atlantic County Historical Society.)

If you grew up in Atlantic City and played sports, you needed the right equipment. Of course there was no Dick's Sporting Goods or M & H to buy that perfect baseball glove or whatever else was needed. Instead you went to the famous person named Bees Reeves who sold baseball gloves as well as other sporting essentials.

Bees, whose given name was Norman, was a long time resident of Atlantic City, born in 1898 and died in 1975.

He attended Atlantic City High School, where he was an outstanding baseball player who rose to the top in professional baseball and then fell tragically due to a crippling sports accident. While playing for the Rochester Hustlers, he collided with the left field wall while trying to catch a fly ball. No news of the event reached the local area except for a small blurb, and it was reported only that he had a sprained ankle. Bees did not like negative news so it was only natural for him to keep his true condition a secret.

After spending time in hospitals in Baltimore and Rochester, he tried to return to baseball playing for the Hustlers. It was reported that he attempted to take batting practice but collapsed in pain on the first swing.