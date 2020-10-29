Sporting equipment vendor supplier started out as athlete — A look back at Atlantic County history

(Look Back is an occasional series with content and images from the Atlantic County Historical Society.)
If you grew up in Atlantic City and played sports, you needed the right equipment. Of course there was no Dick's Sporting Goods or M & H to buy that perfect baseball glove or whatever else was needed. Instead you went to the famous person named Bees Reeves who sold baseball gloves as well as other sporting essentials.
Bees, whose given name was Norman, was a long time resident of Atlantic City, born in 1898 and died in 1975.
He attended Atlantic City High School, where he was an outstanding baseball player who rose to the top in professional baseball and then fell tragically due to a crippling sports accident. While playing for the Rochester Hustlers, he collided with the left field wall while trying to catch a fly ball. No news of the event reached the local area except for a small blurb, and it was reported only that he had a sprained ankle. Bees did not like negative news so it was only natural for him to keep his true condition a secret.
After spending time in hospitals in Baltimore and Rochester, he tried to return to baseball playing for the Hustlers. It was reported that he attempted to take batting practice but collapsed in pain on the first swing.
Because of excruciating pain (some might liken it to sciatic pain ), he spent most of his nonworking time in bed and did not leave his house very often.
Around 1922 he became bored and needed to find a way to make a living in the sports world. During this time The Press reported about his situation and took up a gift collection of $3,000 to help him get back on his feet. Two of the instigators and promoters of the gift were Ty Cobb and Babe Ruth.
Boys growing up in the 1940s and 50s were told where to buy that baseball glove, never knowing the story of this star athlete.
Information for this article was supplied by his grandson, Norman R. Goos, librarian for the Atlantic County Historical Society.
Founded in 1913, the Atlantic County Historical Society has been preserving historical materials in its library and museum since. Every week, Wednesday to Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., it opens its doors to share these collections with anyone who is interested. The society building is at 907 Shore Road in Somers Point. More information is available at www.atlanticcountyhistoricalsocietynj.org and on Facebook, or by calling 609-927-5218.
