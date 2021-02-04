Species on the Edge Art & Essay Contest Deadline Extended to March 20, 2021

The Conserve Wildlife Foundation of New Jersey has announced the deadline for its annual contest has been extended to March 20.

The Species on the Edge Art & Essay Contest empowers fifth grade students to advocate for an endangered or threatened species from New Jersey through a well-researched, creative essay and original art piece.

One winner from each county in New Jersey will be selected. The contest is open to all New Jersey fifth grade students.

The deadline extension comes along with other rule changes made in an effort to make entering the contest easier for students in a virtual or hybrid learning environment. Understanding that students may have trouble mailing their art from home, the foundation is opening Species on the Edge to online submissions.

Students may submit scans or digital photos of their artwork, their essays and completed entry forms by email.

To enter: Email a scan or digital photo of your artwork, essay and entry form to Ethan.Gilardi@conservewildlifenj.org, or mail your artwork, essay and entry form to Conserve Wildlife Foundation, 450 Shrewsbury PLZ #110, Shrewsbury, NJ 07702.