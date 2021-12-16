 Skip to main content
Special Chanukah delivery at Seashore Gardens Living Center
Special Chanukah delivery at Seashore Gardens Living Center

Residents at Seashore Gardens Living Center (SGLC) received a special treat for the holidays delivered by a life-sized Chanukah menorah. The activities staff dressed up and delivered gelt (chocolate coins) and dreidels as part of the Home’s festive celebration. SGLC residents and staff also joined together to kindle the lights of Chanukah.

About Seashore Gardens Living Center

The Simon & Sylvia Zisman Seashore Gardens Living Center (SGLC) is a nonprofit home for the aged, guided by Jewish tradition, law, and charity, dedicated to enriching the quality of life for its residents. The 125,000 square foot senior Living Center features a continuum of services which include assisted living, short- and long-term nursing care, Alzheimer’s care, respite care and full rehabilitation services all under one roof. For more information, visit SeashoreGardens.org.

