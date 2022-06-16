South Jersey Players presents Picnic & Plays in the Park

VENTNOR — South Jersey Players will produce Picnic & Plays in the Park at the Ventnor Memory Park for a second season at 5 p.m. June 24 to 26. Rain dates are 3 p.m. June 25 and 26.

The outdoor special event includes a picnic-in-a basket, with Atlantic City Subs providing a variety of sub-quarters.

The show features six short one-acts plays by playwrights Tom Chin, Jeff Dunne, Sondra Mandel, Phyliss Merion Shanken, Edward Shakespeare and Nancy Swartz. Directors include Tom Chin, Tish Becker, Judy Privetera-Parrish, Nancy Swartz, Edward Shakespeare and Tony Vraim. Guitarist Phil Stocker will perform. Stand-up comedian Scott Friedman will be the production’s MC.

The Ventnor Memory Park is located at 5000 Ventnor Ave., between Nashville and Oakland avenues. Both are 501c3 non-profits.

Tickets are $25 and $30. For information and/or required reservations, call Marlene May at 347-920-6399.

The short plays feature local actors including Dayle Friedman, Joe Casella, Jack Parrish, Joe Chialastri, Ahmad Marshall, Edward Shakespeare, Parker Smith, Shirley Belitsky, Allison Parlin, Barbara Giorgio, Yamirah Williams, Leesa Toscano, Debra Share, Shirlee DiBacco, Nancy Swartz, Carlee Pons and Robert Losasso.

Sound will be provided by Spellcaster Productions with Jim Erickson as SJP Technical Director.