South Jersey Players auditions
South Jersey Players, Inc. is holding auditions for original one-acts at the Margate City Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave., in the library conference Room.

Audition dates are:

Saturday, Dec. 11, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 15, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.

To sign up for an audition time, call 347-920-6399.

Performance dates at Aroma Restaurant, 5206 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, are:

Tuesday evenings in February 2022 (1, 8, 15, 22) and/or Tuesday evenings in March 2022 (1, 8, 15, 22, 29).

Playwrights include Tom Chin, Jeff Dunne, Heidi Mae, Sondra Mandel, Jim O’Hara, Edward Shakespeare and Phyliss Shanken.

