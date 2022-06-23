South Jersey Jazz Society awards scholarship

Christian Schiavo was named the winner of the South Jersey Jazz Society’s 2022 Bob Simon Jazz Scholarship Award.

Schiavo is a multi-talented jazz music student who graduated from Mainland Regional High School. He is currently attending the Berklee School of Music in Boston where he is studying film scoring and jazz composition.

“He is probably the best jazz pianist I have ever had the opportunity to teach,” said Derek Rohaly, the band director at Mainland, in speaking about Schiavo. “His well-rounded musical skills easily put him on another level compared to other highly skilled high school musicians.”

The scholarship is designed to allow the selected jazz student to work one-on-one with a professional jazz educator. The scholarship is named in honor of Bob Simon, a long time supporter of the arts, and specifically jazz in southern New Jersey.

For more information, call 609-289-0326 or visit southjerseyjazz.org.