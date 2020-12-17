South Jersey Gas offers tips to keep you safe during a winter storm

ATLANTIC CITY — South Jersey Gas prepares its system and workforce when a storm approaches. At the same time, it is important for our customers and other residents to take the necessary safety precautions. South Jersey Gas offers these tips to help keep you safe:

• Have a family plan in place with details on what to do in the event of an emergency.

• Gather emergency kit supplies such as water, food, flashlights, a battery-powered radio and an up-to-date fire extinguisher.

• Make sure you have a carbon monoxide detector and it is in working condition.

• Fuel your car and have sand or rock salt on hand to melt snow and ice on walkways and steps.

• Learn how to shut off water valves in case of a burst pipe.

• Remember, it is not necessary to turn off gas service. Your natural gas service should operate safely throughout a winter storm.

During and after the storm:

• Be sure to check your natural gas meter to ensure it is clear of snow and ice. Shovel and brush off snow carefully. To avoid damaging equipment, do not pour hot water or attempt to chip ice off, and avoid using a snow blower around your meter.