South Jersey Gas launched Conserve, a new online resource to help customers save energy and money

Conserve will feature new content on an ongoing basis, within topic categories that focus generally on saving energy and money (Go Green & Save), home and family (Together at Home), community programs and reader input (Community), special features and multimedia (Spotlight) and energy-saving products and services (Smart Energy PartnersSM).

In addition to energy-saving tips, ideas and solutions, Conserve will provide games, puzzles and other content to engage children and families.

“Energy efficiency itself is the most affordable energy resource, and it’s available to everyone, no matter where they live or work,” said Deborah Franco, SJI vice president for rates, regulatory affairs and sustainability. “We appreciate the opportunity to serve our customers through Conserve and to partner with them to put energy efficiency into practice.”

South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas have long prioritized making Energy Efficiency programs, services and products more accessible to help customers reduce their energy consumption and costs. To date, South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas have invested more than $133 million in these programs. South Jersey Gas programs include: energy efficiency rebates, financing, an efficient products marketplace, residential weatherization programs for low to moderate income customers and home energy audits. South Jersey Gas also offers energy-saving solutions for commercial customers and partners with Sustainable Jersey and the Alliance to Save Energy PowerSave Schools program to support community outreach and education around Energy Efficiency.