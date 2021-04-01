South Jersey Gas launched Conserve, a new online resource to help customers save energy and money

ATLANTIC CITY — South Jersey Gas, a subsidiary of South Jersey Industries, launched Conserve, a new online Energy Efficiency resource. Free and available through the South Jersey Gas website, Conserve offers tips and information to help customers decrease their energy consumption, lower their energy bills and reduce their impact on the environment, while maintaining comfort at home or work.
Defined simply, Energy Efficiency means “using less energy to perform the same task, to avoid wasting energy.” Conserve offers a variety of content around the central theme of energy efficiency and related topics. For example:
• 8 Basic Tips to Start Saving Energy
• Sheet Pan Dinner Recipes: Eat Well and Save
• Closet Cleanout that’s Good for the Planet
• Save Energy While You Work and Learn
• Recycle Your Cell Phones and Batteries
“Whether you’re most interested in saving money, conserving natural resources or improving your home’s comfort and performance — or all three — Conserve can help,” said Maureen Minkel, Director of Energy Efficiency and Conservation, SJI. “Our employees live and work in the same communities as our customers, and when it comes to Energy Efficiency, we believe that together we can make a difference.”
Conserve will feature new content on an ongoing basis, within topic categories that focus generally on saving energy and money (Go Green & Save), home and family (Together at Home), community programs and reader input (Community), special features and multimedia (Spotlight) and energy-saving products and services (Smart Energy PartnersSM).
In addition to energy-saving tips, ideas and solutions, Conserve will provide games, puzzles and other content to engage children and families.
“Energy efficiency itself is the most affordable energy resource, and it’s available to everyone, no matter where they live or work,” said Deborah Franco, SJI vice president for rates, regulatory affairs and sustainability. “We appreciate the opportunity to serve our customers through Conserve and to partner with them to put energy efficiency into practice.”
South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas have long prioritized making Energy Efficiency programs, services and products more accessible to help customers reduce their energy consumption and costs. To date, South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas have invested more than $133 million in these programs. South Jersey Gas programs include: energy efficiency rebates, financing, an efficient products marketplace, residential weatherization programs for low to moderate income customers and home energy audits. South Jersey Gas also offers energy-saving solutions for commercial customers and partners with Sustainable Jersey and the Alliance to Save Energy PowerSave Schools program to support community outreach and education around Energy Efficiency.