 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
South Jersey Gas announces Game On Grant Program winners
0 comments

South Jersey Gas announces Game On Grant Program winners

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FOLSOM — South Jersey Gas, a subsidiary of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE: SJI), today announced the winners of its annual Game On Grant Program. Twenty grants in the amount of $1,000 each will be awarded, helping to provide critical support to local, community-centered children’s athletic programs, leagues, clubs, associations and recreational organizations.

“We know that participating in youth sports is such an important part of many kids’ lives and their teams can become sources of great community pride,” said Melissa Orsen, president of South Jersey Gas. “We’re proud to partner with these organizations and support them in providing safe, fun activities for children in the communities we serve.”

Since the program’s inception, South Jersey Gas has contributed $175,000 toward community-centered children’s athletic programs.

The 2021 Game On Grant Program recipients are:

Absecon Lacrosse

Mantua Township Soccer Association

Barrington Girls Softball League

Marlton Recreation Council

Berlin Soccer Club

Millville Babe Ruth Baseball

Blackwood Kiwanis Little League

Monroe Township Flag Football

Clayton Clippers Youth Football & Cheer

South Jersey Field of Dreams

East Vineland Little League

South Jersey Hammerhead Baseball

Egg Harbor Township Street Hockey

Vineland Basketball Association

Elmer Swim Club

West Atlantic County Youth League

Gibbstown Boys Basketball

Winslow Township Youth Soccer Association

Laurel Springs Youth Association

Woodstown Soccer Club

The Game On Grant Program will be offered again in February 2022. Please visit SouthJerseyGas.com/community for more information.

About South Jersey Gas

South Jersey Gas, subsidiary of SJI (NYSE:SJI), delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to more than 400,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Salem, and portions of Gloucester, Burlington and Camden counties in New Jersey. For more information, visit SouthJerseyGas.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Are stocks too expensive?
Brigantine

Are stocks too expensive?

A little more than year after the global pandemic started, we are experiencing a stock market that is well higher than where it was before the…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News