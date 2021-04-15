South Jersey Gas announces Game On Grant Program winners

FOLSOM — South Jersey Gas, a subsidiary of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE: SJI), today announced the winners of its annual Game On Grant Program. Twenty grants in the amount of $1,000 each will be awarded, helping to provide critical support to local, community-centered children’s athletic programs, leagues, clubs, associations and recreational organizations.

“We know that participating in youth sports is such an important part of many kids’ lives and their teams can become sources of great community pride,” said Melissa Orsen, president of South Jersey Gas. “We’re proud to partner with these organizations and support them in providing safe, fun activities for children in the communities we serve.”