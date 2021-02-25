 Skip to main content
South Jersey Gas announces Game On Grant Program to support local recreational programs
ATLANTIC CITY — South Jersey Gas, a subsidiary of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE: SJI), today announced the kick-off of its annual Game On Grant Program providing twenty $1,000 grants to recreational organizations in its service territory, serving children ages four to eighteen.

The grants provide critical support needed to sustain local, community-centered athletic programs, leagues, clubs, associations and recreational organizations for children. To qualify, recreational services must be coordinated primarily through volunteer efforts and the grant must support a traditional youth sport including, but not limited to baseball, softball, soccer, football, basketball, wrestling, cheerleading, volleyball, tennis, lacrosse, golf, field hockey, hockey and swimming.

For additional information, to see past winners and apply, visit southjerseygas.com/community. All entries must be received by South Jersey Gas no later than Friday, March 12.

