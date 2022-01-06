South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas 'make every day a safe day'

FOLSOM — With safety as a core value, South Jersey Industries continues investing in infrastructure projects and cutting-edge technology to reduce leaks and service disruptions, as well as improve emergency preparedness.
This year, SJI launched a new Safety Management System to manage and measure safety performance across operations consistently. As part of the efforts to enhance safety, South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas implemented virtual reality training modules that allow field crews to simulate a wide variety of critical response situations.
South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas were recognized by the American Gas Association for their outstanding safety performances. Both utilities ramped up their training programs with first responder agencies, providing more than two dozen in-person and virtual training sessions. These sessions covered topics on natural gas safety and improved channels of communication with local emergency response agencies in the gas service territories.
In addition to boosting training opportunities for employees and community partners, SJI continues to improve safety, reliability and reduce carbon emissions through infrastructure investment programs. Highlights include:
Pipe replacementThrough 2020, South Jersey Gas has replaced 804 miles of gas main as part of the Accelerated Infrastructure Replacement Program (AIRP), currently in its second phase. AIRP targets replacing aging cast iron and bare steel in the South Jersey Gas distribution infrastructure to ensure system reliability and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. South Jersey Gas expects to replace all remaining bare steel and cast iron in its system by the end of 2021.
Excess flow valvesIn recent years, Elizabethtown Gas and South Jersey Gas collectively installed approximately 300,000 excess flow valves (EFVs) as part of our infrastructure enhancement programs. In the event of damage to a gas line, EFV’s can stop leaks by automatically shutting off service. These valves played an important safety role by automatically shutting off gas service to damaged homes during the tornado that hit Gloucester County in early September 2021.
New Sentury Pump StationIn July of 2021, South Jersey Gas cut the ribbon on the New Sentury Pump Station in South Harrison Township. This $69 million infrastructure project improves reliability for customers by maintaining consistent pressure in the gas distribution lines in the event of severe weather or a man-made disruption.
