South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas 'make every day a safe day'

FOLSOM — With safety as a core value, South Jersey Industries continues investing in infrastructure projects and cutting-edge technology to reduce leaks and service disruptions, as well as improve emergency preparedness.

This year, SJI launched a new Safety Management System to manage and measure safety performance across operations consistently. As part of the efforts to enhance safety, South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas implemented virtual reality training modules that allow field crews to simulate a wide variety of critical response situations.

South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas were recognized by the American Gas Association for their outstanding safety performances. Both utilities ramped up their training programs with first responder agencies, providing more than two dozen in-person and virtual training sessions. These sessions covered topics on natural gas safety and improved channels of communication with local emergency response agencies in the gas service territories.

In addition to boosting training opportunities for employees and community partners, SJI continues to improve safety, reliability and reduce carbon emissions through infrastructure investment programs. Highlights include: