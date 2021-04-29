South Jersey Gas advances Cooperative Learning Program with Atlantic County Institute of Technolog

ATLANTIC CITY — South Jersey Gas, a subsidiary of South Jersey Industries, has announced a new opportunity for local high school interns to receive real-world experience in the field of energy utilities thanks to SJG’s continued partnership with the Atlantic County Institute of Technology.

SJI initiated an internship program with ACIT students in 2020. During the winter semester, two high school students began working with the Geographic Information System and Records departments.

The program was cut short in 2020 due to COVID-19, but this year will see two new students, Jah DelGado and Da’Shon Tucker, interning with SJG staff to learn AutoCAD and Geographic Information System Recording.

Department manager Anthony Buono and his team — Adam Paul, Jeremiah Lin, Maggie Moutons and Shalyn Brangman — will walk students through using the AutoCAD system, which helps turn paper records into computer-designed documentation to improve efficiency and safety.

“Our goal is to help students apply their formal education with real-life applications in an environment where they could potentially work one day. We are thrilled to have Jah and Da’Shon join us as valued members of the diverse and inclusive team at South Jersey Gas and as part of the SJI family,” said Mike Baron, SJI talent acquisition leader.