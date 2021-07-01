South Jersey Events

ADULT COLORING VIRTUAL SOCIAL HOUR: 4 to 5 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 20; coloring group will meet online to color and socialize; participants may pick up a coloring pack from the Library on or after June 23 or use their own supplies; Main Library or Richmond Avenue Branch Circulation Desk; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.

REPTILE TIME: 10 to 11 a.m.; virtual event; learn about snakes, turtles, lizards, and more; hosted by Avalon Library. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Saturday, July 3

DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 4; more than 60 vendors; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.

Sunday, July 4

4TH OF JULY PARADE: 9 to 10:30 a.m., Historic Smithville Village Green, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Smithville. 609-748-8999.

Monday, July 5

DIAPER DRIVE ALL DAY: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Sept. 27, New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.