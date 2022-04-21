South Jersey Events

Events

Wednesday, April 20

CELEBRATE ATLANTIC CAPE ART SHOW: exhibited through May 27; showcases art work from faculty, staff, and members of the community who have participated in ACCC continuing education classes; Atlantic Cape Art Gallery, William J. Spangler Library (D building), Mays Landing campus, 5100 E. Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. kaikens@atlantic.edu.

CREATIVE HANDS BASICS: 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through May 18; creative art class run by the JCC; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-822-1167 or NFLibrary.org.

DIY ADULT CRAFT: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; for adults; DIY project - garden gnomes; Atlantic County Library System, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

HISTORY OF FILMMAKING: 7:30 p.m.; hosted by Buena Historical Society; Tom Rosa of Tommy Productions in Franklinville will give a presentation about the history and modern changes of filming; bring your old reels, projectors, tapes, for identification, advice and care; free to attend Buena Vista Township Hall, 890 Harding Highway, Buena. 856-466-4654.

JOB SKILLS LAB: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays through April 27; receive assistance with job-related tasks, including looking for job openings, creating a resume, writing a cover letter and setting up an email address; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

LEAP IPAD BASICS FOR VISUALLY IMPAIRED: 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through April 27; iPad Basics classes for adults 55 and older who have had vision changes; classes are part of the LEAP (Library Equal Access Program) program; Richmond Branch Library, 4115 Ventnor Ave., Atlantic City. 800-792-8322 or ACFPL.org.

ONE-ON-ONE COMPUTER HELP: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through April 27; for adults; Atlantic County Library System, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

THE POSITIVITY PROJECT VIRTUAL PROGRAM: 7 to 7:30 p.m.; virtual program presented by the Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore at Jewish Family Service; The Positivity Project: "Evening Retreat" with JFS Wellness Coordinator Mary Jean Arreola and Tina Serota; includes self-care, mindfulness, gratitude, meditation, resiliency and more. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

WEEKLY WEDNESDAY OPEN GAMING: 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; open gaming; masks required; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Thursday, April 21

AUDITIONS FOR 'GODSPELL': 6:30 to 9 p.m. April 21, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 23; Fool Moon Theatre Company will be holding open auditions for all roles in its upcoming July 2022 production of the musical "Godspell"; Margate Community Church, 8900 N. Ventnor Ave., Margate. 609-892-3736 or FoolMoonTheatre.org.

CIVIL WAR PRESENTATION: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; Cape May County Civil War Round Table hosted by Eric W. Buckland; "The Life of John Singleton Mosby - Virginia's Famous Calvary Leader of Mosby's Raiders"; The Museum of Cape May County, 504 Route 9, Middle Township. cmccwrt.com.

COFFEE KLATCH VIRTUAL PROGRAM: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore at Jewish Family Service Coffee Klatch Virtual Program. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

CROCHET GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through April 28; for adults and teens; dedicated crafting group; Atlantic County Library System, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City; registration required. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

WALT WHITMAN PRESENTATION: 2 to 3 p.m.; Dr. David Blake from The College of New Jersey will present a discussion on poet Walt Whitman’s modern legacy at 2 p.m.; room H116 or via Zoom; Atlantic Cape Community College, 5100 E. Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. Atlantic.edu.

Friday, April 22

EARTH DAY: 4 to 7 p.m.; Galloway Green Market Celebrates Earth Day; celebrate our shared earth and help the environment; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.

LIBRARY BOOK SALE: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 23; yearly book sale; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.

Saturday, April 23

2022 SPRING KICK-OFF CAR SHOW: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; rain date April 24; Chickie's & Pete's, 6055 E. Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. 609-226-3814.

ALL EAST BATON TWIRLING CHAMPIONSHIP: 9 a.m. 5 p.m. April 23, 24; All East Baton Twirling Championship; Wildwoods Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood; free. 732-962-5112 or NJTwirling.com.

ART WALK: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; stop by the Village to see over 75 local artists display their work; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.

BASIC SPANISH CONVERSATION VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through December 17; basic-level Spanish Conversation classes via Zoom; presented by the Atlantic City Free Public Library. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

POETRY READING WITH AUTHOR MELISSA PALMER: 2 to 3 p.m.; Author Melissa Palmer will be sharing some of her poems to honor National Poetry Month; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

SPRING CAR SHOW: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain date April 24; registration 9 to 11 a.m.; open to all makes and models cars and trucks; sponsored by South Jersey Mopar Connection; DJ, trophies, door prizes, dash plaques to first 100 cars and discount food coupons; registration fee $20; Chickie's & Pete's, English Creek Shopping Center, 6055 E. Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. 609-226-3814.

WEEKLY SATURDAY OPEN GAMING: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays; join friends to play mah-jongg, scrabble, canasta or pinochle; masks required; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Sunday, April 24

ACUA'S 30TH ANNUAL EARTH DAY FESTIVAL: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; ACUA's 30th Annual Earth Day Celebration; educational activities for all ages; take a tour, attend a workshop, and browse more than 150 vendors, crafters, food vendors and exhibitors; ACUA, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-272-6950 or ACUA.com/EarthDay.

Monday, April 25

MAHJONG MONDAYS: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays through June 27; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.

WINDOWS 11 DEMONSTRATION: 6 to 7 p.m.; with Sean Farrell; class will highlight what's new and different; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Tuesday, April 26

ANIME/MANGA AND EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; for ages 16 and older; Anime and Manga fans welcome; Atlantic County Library System, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION AT ST. MARY’S CHURCH: 10 a.m. to noon; free food distribution; St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 118 W. Bayview Ave., Pleasantville. 609-410-3101.

INTERMEDIATE SPANISH CONVERSATION VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; intermediate-level Spanish Conversation class via Zoom; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

WRITING SALON: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 31; weekly writing group that focuses on a different prompt each week; participants are invited to both write a short piece, and bring a short piece related to the prompt; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.

YOM HASHOAH PROGRAM: 7 to 8 p.m.; Holocaust survivor to speak at Stockton University virtual Yom HaShoah program. 609-652-4593 or Stockton.edu.

Wednesday, April 27

COMMUNITY BABY SHOWER: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; hosted by Caring for Kids and BOWL Ministries; 10th Annual Community Baby Shower; donations of baby clothes and diapers welcome; Byrne Community Center, 406 W. Young Ave., Wildwood, RSVP encouraged. 609-339-4109.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY LIBRARY ONLINE MOVIE CLUB: 6:30 to 8 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by Cumberland County Library; for ages 18 and older; watch movies for free with Hoopla, then meet up on Zoom for discussion; registration required. 856-453-2210, ext. 26103 or CCLNJ.org.

ONLINE MOVIE CLUB: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by Cumberland County Library; for ages 18 and older; meeting on Zoom. 856-453-2210, ext. 26103 or CCLNJ.org.

Monday, May 2

GALLERY OF YOU - ARTISTIC JOURNALING: 11 a.m. first and third Mondays; group meets online to explore the rewards of artistic journaling, share insights and express creativity; each participant can receive a journal and art supplies through the mail at no cost; program is offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-3800, ext. 318 or MHAAC.info.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6 to 7:30 p.m. May 2, 16; join the Scrabblers for word play; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

TRIVIA NIGHTS: 6 to 8 p.m. May 2, 16; enjoy a fun night out with puzzling questions on a variety of topics; no specific knowledge required; Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.

Tuesday, May 3

CASA FOR CHILDREN VOLUNTEER INFORMATION SESSION: 10 a.m. April 14, 27, May 12, 18, 5:30 p.m. May 3; information sessions for those interested in becoming a CASA volunteer; April 5, May 3: virtual events; CASA for Children, 321 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-601-7800.

Thursday, May 5

TOWNSHIP OF HAMILTON GREEN TEAM MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; join the Township of Hamilton Green Team to see how you can make a difference; Municipal Building, 6101 13th St., Mays Landing. TownshipOfHamilton.com.

Saturday, May 7

BOAT SAFETY CLASS: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 7, June 4, 25; “Boat America” is the safe boating class that New Jersey law requires for all operators of power boats to complete to obtain a NJ Boating Safety Certificate; St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 501 E. Eighth St., Ocean City; $60. 609-399-4299 or USCGAux-OCNJ.org.

Wednesday, May 11

SHARING AND CARING SERIES: 'OVERCOMING CHALLENGES': 7 to 8:15 p.m.; virtual event; discover strategies to initiate, create and change your reality rather than simply reacting and surviving challenges. 609-822-1108 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Friday, May 13

SECOND FRIDAY RECEPTION: 6 to 8 p.m. second Fridays; celebrate the opening of newest galleries; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

Saturday, May 21

'PAIR-A-DICE IN OCEAN CITY': 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 21, 22; metal detecting seeded hunts; kids hunt Saturday morning; sign up online or at the Music Pier Saturday morning; Ocean City Music Pier, 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City. 732-276-8251 or ECRDA.org.

Monday, May 23

DROP-IN TECH WORKSHOP: 5 p.m.; Windows Computers and Android Smartphones; Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Fundraisers

Saturday, April 23

ZITI DINNER FUNDRAISER: 4 to 7 p.m.; Ziti Dinner Fundraiser for fire family; Zion Lutheran Church, 312 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-965-1813.

Friday, April 29

VETERANS MUSEUM FUNDRAISER: 7 to 9 p.m., Calloways Restaurant & Bar, 597 Route 9, Eagleswood, hosted by Veterans United Military Memorial Museum in New Gretna; beer, wine, pizza, wings included; $25. 609-513-6454.

BOOK & PLANT SALE: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 29, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30; hanging basket, potted flowers, flower flats; Woman's Club of Vineland, 677 S. Main Road, Vineland. 856-696-0529 or visit https://wcofvineland.webs.com.

Saturday, May 21

ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.

For kids

Wednesday, April 20

KIDS CRAFTS-TO-GO: IT'S SPRINGTIME: daily through April; for ages 5 and older; pick up your take home craft and see what's hatching; Atlantic County Library System, 201 15th St. S., Brigantine. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 10 to 10:30 a.m.; kids ages 3 to 5 and their caregivers; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.

STEM ZIPLINE CUP CRAFT-TO-GO: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily April 16-30; for ages 6 to 12; pick up a craft gift bag to make at home while supplies last; Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

STORIES AND SONGS: 10 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesdays through May 25; join Miss Linda for stories, songs, and rhymes for children 2 and younger; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

TEEN POETIC DUNGEONS & DRAGONS GAME: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.; for teens ages 13 to 18; celebrate National Poetry Month by participating in a Poetic Dungeons & Dragons Game; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.

YOUTH CO-ED RUGBY JERSEY SHORE SHARKS: 7 to 8:30 p.m. April 1 through May 20; co-ed youth non-contact rugby for girls and boys; Glenn By The Bay, 636 S. New York Road, Absecon. 609-652-6363 or JerseyShoreRugby.com.

Thursday, April 21

123 READ & SING: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through May 12; for ages 1 1/2 to 5 and their caregivers; children and their grownups will be ready for the day after this late morning story hour filled with great books, songs, and play; Atlantic County Library System, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township; registration required. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

BABY/TODDLER STORY TIME: 10 to 10:30 a.m.; for ages 3 and younger and their caregivers; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS (AFTERSCHOOL): 3 to 5 p.m. Thursdays through May 26; weekly D&D meet-up for students 10 to 14 years old; making characters, teaching them how to play, and taking them through a pre-made campaign; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.

STORYTIME: 10 to 11 a.m. April 21, 28; for ages 12 to 36 months; each week will feature a different toddler-friendly theme; Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor; registration required. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Saturday, April 23

KIDS CRAFT: CARD-MAKING: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; for ages 5 and older; create a special card for that special someone; Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

STORYTIME: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays through June; librarians read a couple stories and guide pre-school aged children through a small craft; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.

STORYTIME FOR TOTS: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; ages 3 to 5 years; enjoy a different story and craft; Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville; registration required. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Monday, April 25

PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays; for ages 2 to 4; latest books and some old favorites will help introduce new vocabulary and reinforce learning; Atlantic County Library System, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City; registration required. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

PRE-K CLUB AND CRAFT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays through May 9; for ages 1½ to 5; interactive story hour, which includes a grab and go craft; Atlantic County Library System, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Tuesday, April 26

BOOK DISCUSSION, AGES 6-8: 5 to 6 p.m.; for ages 6 to 8 are invited to a discussion of "King Baby" by Kate Beaton; Vineland Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.

MINDFUL STORYTIME WITH MISS BETH: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays in April; for ages 2 to 5; Atlantic County Library System, 201 15th St. S., Brigantine. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

TEEN CANDY SUSHI: 6 to 7 p.m.; for teens; be creative and make sweet candy sushi; materials provided; sponsored by the Atlantic County Library Foundation; Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton; registration required. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

TODDLER STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays through May 10; for ages 1 1/2 to 5; enjoy stories, songs, crafts, games and movement while building language and literacy skills; Atlantic County Library System, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton; registration required. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Wednesday, April 27

FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT: 6 to 8 p.m.; for ages 4 and older; showing of "Luca" (rated PG) with snacks and refreshments; Atlantic County Library System, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton; registration required. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

TEEN BOOK DISCUSSION: 5 to 6 p.m.; for teens ages 13 to 18; participate in a discussion of the graphic novel "Long Way Down," written by Jason Reynolds, with art by Danica Novgorodoff; Vineland Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.

Saturday, April 30

SATURDAY STORY STOP: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. every other Saturday through May 28; Atlantic County Library System, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

TEEN TOPIC MEET: 2 to 3 p.m. April 16, 30; Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Monday, May 9

BOOK GNOMES: 3:15 to 4:15 p.m.; monthly book club for middle graders; first book is "A Boy Called Bat"; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.

Groups

Wednesday, April 20

ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE VIRTUAL CLASS: 7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. Fridays, through April; beginners class for non-native, English speakers; classes include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

'TOO MUCH STUFF?' MEETINGS: 1 to 2 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online or call-in support for those with clutter challenges, collecting behaviors, or hoarding tendency. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Thursday, April 21

AL-ANON FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Thursdays; Presbyterian Church, 6001 Main St., Mays Landing.

CROCHET GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 21, 28; for adults and teens; Atlantic County Library System, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City; registration required. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

INTO THE EVENING BOOK CLUB: 6 to 8 p.m.; for adults; Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor; registration required. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

LGBTQIA+ MEETUP GROUP: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Thursdays through July 21; monthly LGBTQIA+ social group meeting; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.

NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Thursdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE.net.

Saturday, April 23

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS (GROWN-UPS): 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays through May 28; group for adults; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.

Monday, April 25

KNITTING GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays through May 23; meet and share knitting techniques; all levels of knitters are welcome; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

LONGPORT NEEDLERS: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays; bring your needle/crochet craft project and join us for a time of crafting and socializing; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

MAHJONG MONDAYS: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays through June 27; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.

Tuesday, April 26

ANIME/MANGA AND EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. fourth Tuesdays; for ages 16 and older; Atlantic County Library System, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City; registration required. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

GREAT DECISIONS DISCUSSION GROUP: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 26, May 3; Great Decisions is America's largest discussion program on world affairs; Katrinka Somdahl-Sands, Associate Professor of Political Science with Rowan University, will moderate; Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Wednesday, April 27

APRIL BOOK CLUB DISCUSSION: 2 to 3 p.m.; Vineland Public Library’s monthly book club; Vineland Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.

BLACK STORIES MATTER VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB: 4 to 4:45 p.m.; April's featured book will be "Half of a Yellow Sun" by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie; limited supply of free books to give registrants. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

LIFE IN WAVES - ONLINE WORKING WOMEN'S GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays; support and discussion group for women in the workplace; hosted by Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

RATHER BE READING BOOK CLUB: 6 to 8 p.m.; for adults; read and discuss "The Black Swan of Paris" by Karen Robards; Atlantic County Library System, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point; registration required. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

ROMANCE BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; title for April "Meet Me in Monaco" by Hazel Gaynor and Heather Webb; Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Thursday, April 28

FAMILY MEETING SUPPORT GROUP: 10 a.m. to noon second and fourth Thursdays; support group for family members of individuals who live with a mental health concern. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

ICI OF SOUTH JERSEY RESUMES MEETINGS: 6 to 8:30 p.m. fourth Thursdays through June 2022; creates an awareness and appreciation of Italian culture; St. Frances Cabrini Church, Room C, 114 Atlantic Ave., Ocean City; $4 donation non-members. 609-602-9017.

Saturday, April 30

CREATIVE WRITING GROUP: 10 a.m. to noon April 30, May 21, 28; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Thursday, May 5

TWP. OF HAMILTON GREEN TEAM MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; join the Township of Hamilton Green Team; Municipal Building, 6101 13th St., Mays Landing. lmccardell@townshipofhamilton.com.

Wednesday, May 11

ITALIAN CULTURE: 4:30 to 6 p.m. second Wednesdays through May; meet at the library with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

VIP BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m. May 11, June 22; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.

Saturday, May 14

SOUTHERN NJ AFRICAN VIOLET CLUB: 10 a.m. to noon second Saturdays; Elwood Volunteer Fire Dept., 414 Elwood Road, Mullica Township; discuss plant care tips and needs; open to all; no membership fees; masks required and COVID-19 social distancing rules in effect. snjavc.org or email snjavc.violet@gmail.com or Facebook@southernnewjerseyafricanvioletclub.

Tuesday, May 17

AARP CHAPTER #4191 MID-ATLANTIC MEETINGS: 1 p.m. third Tuesdays, except June through August; for ages 50 and older; speakers on finance, health, estate planning; bus trips, games, refreshments; Galloway Senior Center, 621 White Horse Pike, Egg Harbor City. 703-725-5287 or 609-804-3082 or Midatlantic4191@gmail.com.

ALZHEIMER'S SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. third Tuesdays; Seashore Gardens Living Center (SGLC) is offering a free monthly support group for family members and caregivers of loved ones with Alzheimer’s or dementia; 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-404-4848 or SeashoreGardens.org.

Health, fitness

Wednesday, April 20

BOOMERS CONNECTION & WELLNESS HOUR: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; boomers meet virtually or by call-in for a social connection and wellness group; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

DEALING WITH DEPRESSION SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online support group for those living with depression. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

EXPLORING SPIRITUALITY ONLINE WELLNESS GROUP: noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; wellness group exploring themes of faith, hope, sense of purpose, and fulfilment. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.

MONTHLY VIRTUAL ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; hosted by Alzheimer's Association; for caregivers of individuals living with Alzheimer's and others dealing with the disease; facilitated by trained individuals. 800-272-3900.

WELL WEDNESDAY: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays; mix of wellness events and opportunities to socialize; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Thursday, April 21

'CREATIVE EXPRESSIONS' ONLINE WELLNESS GROUP: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; online group to share artwork, discuss the creative process, and work on projects among peers; presented by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

IFSS FAMILY MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. third Thursdays; call in or join on Zoom; monthly evening meeting for family members of individuals who live with a mental health concern. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

ONLINE MEN'S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

'RISING MINDS' ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Friday, April 22

NICOTINE ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays; fellowship of men and women helping each other to live free of nicotine; 351 Cincinnati Ave., Egg Harbor City; free. 609-602-5701, 609-965-4847 or 609-226-4193.

TAI CHI & QIGONG VIRTUAL CLASS - VIRTUAL EVENT: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays; virtual classes; participants will learn ancient mind, body and spirit practices; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

Sunday, April 24

MEDITATION - ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Monday, April 25

'GOT STRESS?' ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Saturday, April 30

MINDFULNESS SESSIONS: 2 to 3 p.m. every other Saturday through May 28; learn about mindfulness meditation; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.

Tuesday, May 3

BODY IMAGE & BALANCE MEETINGS: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Tuesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; call-in and online group for those living with or recovering from disordered eating. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Thursday, May 5

'THE GOOD TIME DIET' SERIES: 10 to 11 a.m. first Thursdays through June; Dr. Craig Rothman, Internal Medicine Specialist, will be lecturing on "The Good Time Diet," a weight-loss program he developed to achieve success without the use of drugs or specialty foods; Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Monday, May 9

NAMI ATLANTIC CAPE MAY CONNECTION MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; NAMI Connection is an in-person recovery support group for adults living with mental health issues; peer run group offers attendees a safe, confidential place to share and understand their experiences living with mental health issues; United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon; free. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.

NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; in-person meeting for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon; free, registration required. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.

Wednesday, May 11

SIBLING MEETING: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; meeting for siblings of adults with serious and persistent mental health concerns; support, education, coping strategies, resources and more; hosted by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey. 973-571-4100 or MHAAC.info.

Monday, May 16

SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE ONLINE GROUP : 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; for those who lost someone to suicide; via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Music

Wednesday, April 20 BATTLE OF THE BANDS: 7:30 to 9 p.m.; WLFR 91.7FM Lake Fred Radio and the Stockton Performing Arts Center present Battle of the Bands - The Callow Gentry vs. The Blue Void; two of the area's finest bands will face off in the ultimate musical battle; Stockton University, Campus Center Theatre, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, $8. 609-652-9000 or Stockton.UniversityTickets.com. Thursday, April 21 VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via Facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com. Saturday, April 23 TRIBUTE TO ELLA FITZGERALD FEATURING PAULA JOHNS: 5 to 7 p.m.; The Listening Room at The Ocean City Arts Center, 1735 Simpson Ave, Ocean City; $20 general public, $15 members of OCAC and South Jersey Jazz Society; limited seating. 609-399-7628. Saturday, April 30 BAY ATLANTIC SYMPHONY: "A Midsummer Night’s Dream" 3 p.m. April 30, Guaracini Performing Arts Center, Rowan College of Southern NJ, Cumberland Campus, 3322 College Drive, Vineland; 2 p.m. May 1, Stockton University's Performing Arts Center, 101 Vera King Farris Drive, Galloway Township; all tickets $30; free pre-concert discussion with Music Director Jed Gaylin one hour before each performance; bayalanticsymphony.org.