South Jersey Events

HORNS A PLENTY — JAZZ SAXOPHONES FROM THE 40s: 5 to 7 p.m., presented by South Jersey Jazz Society; “Hear, Here!” program of social listening and learning with discussion; Maurice Porter shares his playlist; participants also may bring recorded music from personal collections; The Listening Room at The Ocean City Arts Center, 1735 Simpson Ave, Ocean City; free and open to the public. 609-399-7628 or oceancityartscenter.org .

CHRISTIANITY EXPLORED COURSE: Thursdays through March 17; 7-week course that explores the Christian faith, Who Jesus is, why He came and had to die; for anyone who would like to learn more about Christianity, you don’t need to know anything about the Bible; free dinner included with each session; Greentree Church, 125 Schoolhouse Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-3838 or Greentree.org/CE.