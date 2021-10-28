South Jersey Events

NAMI CONNECTIONS SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Mondays; recovery support group for adults 18 and older with a mental health condition. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.

Tuesday, Nov. 2

ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE - ONLINE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; weekly, peer-run support group meeting is offered online by an individual who has lived experience with childhood abuse. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. oceancityaft@gmail.com.

ARCHERY CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Tuesdays; meeting in Egg Harbor Township; all types of bows and expertise welcome. 609-601-2663.

BIPOLAR ONLINE SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; peer-run, virtual support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Wednesday, Nov. 3