South Jersey Events

Wednesday, Aug. 18
AVALON DUNE AND BEACH WALK: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 2; meet at 48th Street and Dune Drive in Avalon for an interpretive walk with a naturalist along the maritime forest and dune trails; presented by the Wetlands Institute and sponsored by the Avalon Free Public Library. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
AVALON LIBRARY AND HISTORY CENTER SCAVENGER HUNT: 9 a.m. daily through Set. 6; Family Scavenger Hunt throughout Avalon; pick up the clues at the Library, History Center, or website and capture your answers by taking a picture; participants will be entered for a drawing to win a basket of Avalon Library beach essentials. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
BINGO — VIRTUAL EVENT: 1 to 2 p.m.; Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties Village by the Shore — BINGO Program; free for Holocaust Survivors and Village Members, $5 non-members. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
COMMUNITY GARDEN: daily through Sept. 30; in need of volunteers to help water and weed throughout the season; Impact Harvest Community Garden at the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville. bconway@buenavistanj.com or val_behrens@impactharvest.org.
CREATIVE WRITING WORKSHOP: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 25; creative writing workshop; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.
JOB SKILLS LAB — VIRTUAL EVENT: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 25; receive assistance with job-related tasks, such as finding job openings, creating a resume, writing a cover letter and setting up an email address; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3060.
SOMERS POINT 20/20 EXHIBIT: daily through Sept. 30; virtual exhibit; presented by Somers Point Arts Commission; 13 local professional and amateur photographers that captures the diversity and vitality of the Somers Point’s’ people, places, events and seasons throughout the year. 609-653-4991 or SomersPtArts.Weebly.com.
STONE HARBOR MUSEUM OPEN MIC NIGHT: 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 18, Sept. 1; the Museum will host a lively open mic night; light refreshments; Stone Harbor Museum, 9410 Second Ave., Stone Harbor; free admission. 609-368-3342 or StoneHarborMuseum.org.
SUMMER EVENINGS ON THE BEACH: 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays in July and August; Benson Avenue and the Beach, behind Ventura’s Greenhouse, Margate. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.
‘WHERE DID THAT SEASHELL COME FROM?’ — VIRTUAL EVENT: 6 to 7 p.m.; environmental lecture at Surfside Park; lecture is co-sponsored by the Avalon Environmental Commission and the Avalon Free Public Library. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Thursday, Aug. 19
ADULT SUMMER READING PROGRAM VIRTUAL DISCUSSION: 4 to 4:45 p.m. July 15, Aug. 19; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; discuss Herman Melville’s 1851 novel “Moby Dick”; held via Zoom. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
COFFEE KLATCH — VIRTUAL EVENT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties Village by the Shore program; share your thoughts on politics, technology, world events, the arts and more. JFSVillageByTheShore.org. Atlantic County. 609-287-8872.
GALLOWAY GREEN MARKET: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 2; vegetables, seafood and more locally grown; Historic Smithville Village Green, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Smithville. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
LEE CHILD & ANDREW GRANT IN CONVERSATION — VIRTUAL EVENT: 6 to 7 p.m.; authors Lee Child and Andrew Grant; join us for this special event via Zoom webinar. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
MAHJONG LESSONS: 1 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 26; Beth El Synagogue in Margate; $20. 609-823-2725.
‘TALES IN THE BACKYARD’: 4 to 4:45 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 26; presented by East Lynne Theater Company; location is a private backyard in Cape May; reservations required; $5, free ages 12 and younger. 609-884-5898 or EastLynneTheater.org.
THRILLING THURSDAYS — MOONLIGHT MOVIES: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays in July and August; free movies featuring new and classic releases; rain date Fridays; beach between Granville and Huntington avenues, behind Martin Bloom Pavilion, Margate. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.
Friday, Aug. 20
ADULT COLORING VIRTUAL SOCIAL HOUR: 4 to 5 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 20; coloring group will meet online to color and socialize; Main Library or Richmond Avenue Branch Circulation Desk; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
MEMOIR WORKSHOP — VIRTUAL EVENT: 10:30 a.m. to noon; Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties Village by the Shore Memoir Writing Program; learn more about publishing your work from a Drexel University Professor. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Saturday, Aug. 21
COMMUNITY BOOK TALK: PALACES FOR THE PEOPLE: 1 to 3 p.m.; Northfield Public Library will be hosting a free community book talk on “Palaces for the People” by Eric Klinenberg; Birch Grove Park, 1675 Burton Ave., Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.
CREATIVE WRITING: 10 a.m. to noon third Saturdays through Sept. 30; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; program will be held remotely via Zoom Meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 4; more than 60 vendors; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
‘VAUDEVILLE VARIETY’: 7 p.m. Aug. 21, 28; join Susan Tischler, Holly Knapp, and Will Knapp in East Lynne Theater Company’s fun-filled “Vaudeville Variety,” where they’ll take you back to 1916 with skits; outside at W. Cape May Borough Hall’s “Back Yard,” 732 Broadway, W. Cape May; $25 advance, $20 students and military, free ages 12 and younger. 609-884-5898 or EastLynneTheater.org.
Sunday, Aug. 22
MARGATE DUCK DERBY: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; race starts in the bay behind Ray Scott’s Dock; rain date Aug. 29; prizes to winners; Margate Duck Derby — starting at Ray Scott’s Dock, 9211 Amherst Ave., Margate City. MargateHasMore.com.
Monday, Aug. 23
BEGINNER BRIDGE — VIRTUAL EVENT: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays through Aug. 30; learn to play Bridge virtually; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
DIAPER DRIVE ALL DAY: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Sept. 27, New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
MAHJONG AT NORTHFIELD LIBRARY: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays through Aug. 30; Mahjong Mondays return at the Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield; newcomers welcome; 241 W. Mill Road, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
POLLINATOR GARDEN LECTURE — VIRTUAL EVENT: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; pollinator garden lecture by Pat Sutton; covers the basics of how you can attract and benefit pollinators. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
STAFFORD RECREATION’S FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through Sept. 21; fruits, vegetables, fresh cut flowers, pasta, pies, and more; Heritage Park, West Bay Avenue, across form A Paul King Park, Manahawkin. 609-597-1000 or StaffordNJ.gov.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
STONE HARBOR MUSEUM ‘TOUR THROUGH TIME’: 6 to 9 p.m.; fourth annual fundraiser to benefit Stone Harbor Museum; The Reeds at Shelter Haven, 9601 Third Ave., Stone Harbor, $150. 609-368-0100 or ReedsAtShelterHaven.com.
Saturday, Aug. 28
FLEA MARKET AND HOAGIE SALE: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; flea market and hoagie sale; Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 2998 Bay Ave., Ocean City. 609-628-4742.
Thursday, Sept. 2
CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m. first Thursdays through Sept. 30; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; program will be held remotely via Zoom meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
TOWNSHIP OF HAMILTON GREEN TEAM MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; join the Township of Hamilton Green Team to see how you can make a difference; Municipal Building, 6101 13th St., Mays Landing. TownshipOfHamilton.com.
Monday, Sept. 6
GALLERY OF YOU — ARTISTIC JOURNALING: 2 to 3 p.m. first and third Mondays; group meets online to explore the rewards of artistic journaling, share insights and express creativity; each participant can receive a journal and art supplies through the mail at no cost; program is offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-3800, ext. 318 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Sept. 7
PAUSE FOR PAWS — ONLINE PET THERAPY: 10 to 11 a.m. first Tuesdays through Dec. 7; certified pet therapy dogs and their owners/handlers meet virtually once a month; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, Sept. 10
SECOND FRIDAY RECEPTION: 6 to 8 p.m. second Fridays; celebrate the opening of newest galleries; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
Wednesday, Sept. 22
CUMBERLAND COUNTY LIBRARY ONLINE MOVIE CLUB: 6:30 to 8 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by Cumberland County Library; for ages 18 and older; watch movies for free with Hoopla, then meet up on Zoom for discussion; registration required. 856-453-2210, ext. 26103 or CCLNJ.org.
ONLINE MOVIE CLUB: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by Cumberland County Library; for ages 18 and older; meeting on Zoom. 856-453-2210, ext. 26103 or CCLNJ.org.
Saturday, Sept. 25
FALL FUN DAY: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; crafters, raffles, food; outdoor spaces for crafters available, $25; St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Absecon. 609-335-5214.
Dining out</&h1>
Fundraisers</&h1>
Saturday, Aug. 21
ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.
Saturday, Sept. 18
FOOD TRUCK WINE & BEER FESTIVAL: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; food, live music, games; Veterans’ United Military Memorial Museum, 5576 Route 9, New Gretna; $3 admission to enter the grounds. 609-296-2210 or vummm.org.
For kids</&h1>
Wednesday, Aug. 18
AVALON LIBRARY STORY WALK: 9 a.m. daily through Sept. 6; enjoy this “outside” story experience; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
END OF SUMMER CELEBRATION: 10 to 11 a.m.; open to all Summer Reading Program participants; celebrate the end of the Summer Reading Program with fun games, snacks and prizes; Mays Landing Branch — Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
NO-SEW ANIMAL SATCHEL: 1 to 2 p.m.; ages 8 and older; drop in to make a no-sew feline felt satchel; Ventnor City Branch — Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor City; registration required. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
QUICK STORY STOP: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 25; for ages 3 1/2-5, siblings welcome; Somers Point Branch — Atlantic County Library System, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point; registration required. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Thursday, Aug. 19
PODCASTING FOR TEENS — VIRTUAL EVENT: 3 p.m.; virtual podcasting course for students in grades 7 to 12. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SUMMER READING BOOK CLUB — VIRTUAL EVENT: 10 to 11 a.m.; for grades 3 and 4; Ms. Czyzewski will lead a lively discussion for students; registration required. AvalonFreeLlibrary.org.
Saturday, Aug. 21
SATURDAY STORYTIME: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 21, 28; outdoor storytime with Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield; Birch Grove Park, 1675 Burton Ave., Northfield. 609-646-4476.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
MINDFUL STORYTIME WITH MISS BETH: OUTDOOR EDITION: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 31; for ages 3-5, accompanied by an adult; take home crafts; Brigantine Branch — Atlantic County Library System, 201 15th St. S., Brigantine; registration required. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through September; join Miss Linda for a virtual storytime; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
TUESDAY TIME STORIES: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 31; for ages 12-36 months; Ventnor City Branch — Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor City; registration required. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
ORIGAMI ANIMAL BOOKMARKS: 1 to 2 p.m.; for ages 8 and older; make origami animal bookmarks that will cozy up the corner of your novels and notebooks; Ventnor City Branch — Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor; registration required. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Golf</&h1>
Thursday, Oct. 21
VETERANS UNITED MILITARY MEMORIAL MUSEUM CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT: registration 7 a.m., shotgun start 8 a.m.; Atlantic Golf Course, 261 Country Club Blvd., Little Egg Harbor Township; $125 per person; advance registration open. 609-513-6454 or email vummm1@yahoo.com.
Groups</&h1>
Wednesday, Aug. 18
BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 25, 10 a.m. Fridays through Aug. 27, 7 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 30; beginning English class for non-native English speakers; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
DEPRESSION & ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP — ONLINE: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-run support group meeting for individuals living with depression or anxiety; topics include wellness tools, mutual support and community resources; to receive a link by email, contact cquinn@mhanj.org or call 609-652-3800. MHAAC.info.
GRATITUDE COFFEE TALK — ONLINE GROUP: 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 8; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; talk about ways gratitude can relieve stress and reduce anxiety; discover how gratitude is good for day-to-day wellness; to receive a link and join the meeting, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
INTERMEDIATE BRIDGE: 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 1; enhance your Bridge skills; virtual class presented by Avalon Free Public Library. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
MONTHLY VIRTUAL ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; hosted by Alzheimer’s Association; for caregivers of individuals living with Alzheimer’s and others dealing with the disease; facilitated by trained individuals. 800-272-3900.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
‘TOO MUCH STUFF?’ GROUP: 1 to 2 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County offers an online support group for individuals with clutter challenges and collecting behaviors that impede their day-to-day living; group meets virtually via Zoom. 609-652-3800, ext. 303 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, Aug. 19
ONLINE MEN’S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
‘RISING MINDS’ ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
TOPS (TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBILY): 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 31; weight loss support group; male and female of all ages; TOPS, 123 Fishing Creek Road, North Cape May, $32 first time, $5 a month after. 609-780-1110.
Friday, Aug. 20
SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE — ONLINE GROUP : 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; for those who lost someone to suicide; via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
WARRIORS WELCOME — ONLINE GROUP FOR VETERANS: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Fridays through Oct. 1; discussion and support group facilitated by a veteran; topics include self-care and wellness, family/relationships, employment, civilian life and others; offered by The Mental Health Association in New Jersey. 609-652-3800 or jangelini@mhanj.org.
Saturday, Aug. 21
YOGA CLASSES — OUTDOORS: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 11; fun and relaxing hour of yoga; The Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5 per session, reservations required. 856-457-9869.
Sunday, Aug. 22
MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, Aug. 23
‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NAMI ATLANTIC CAPE MAY EDUCATION PROGRAM: 7 to 8:30 p.m. fourth Mondays through November; for those with loved ones battling mental health issues; virtual event. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.
NAMI EDUCATIONAL PROGRAM — VIRTUAL EVENT: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; “TRAUMA and its Impact on Mental Health” with Naomi Jones, PH.D., Senior Director of Outpatient Services, Jewish Family Services of Atlantic and Cape May Counties. 609-442-3806 or NAMIACM.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE — ONLINE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; weekly, peer-run support group meeting is offered online by an individual who has lived experience with childhood abuse. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. oceancityaft@gmail.com.
BIPOLAR ONLINE SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; peer-run, virtual support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH: 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 31; virtual class presented by Atlantic City Free Public Library; registration required. ACFPL.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
BLACK STORIES MATTER — VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB: 4 to 4:45 p.m.; The Black Stories Matter: Virtual Book Club will discuss “Wild Women and the Blues” by Denny S. Bryce. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
RATHER BE READING BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7 p.m.; get in the discussion of “The Last Flight” by Julie Clark; open to adults; Somers Point Branch — Atlantic County Library System, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point; registration required. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 31
PFLAG EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. last Tuesdays through December; held via Zoom; PFLAG is the extended family of the LGBTQ+ community. 609-445-4539.
WOMEN’S WELLNESS GROUP — ONLINE: 9 to 10 a.m. last Tuesdays; all-women’s peer support group; topics of discussion change monthly, but focus on some aspect of wellness with a variety of themes; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 0 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, Sept. 6
NAMI CONNECTIONS RECOVERY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Mondays; NAMI Connection is a recovery support group for adults living with mental health issues; peer run group offers attendees a safe, confidential place to share and understand their experiences living with mental health issues; held via Zoom; free. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 7
ARCHERY CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Tuesdays; meeting in Egg Harbor Township; all types of bows and expertise welcome. 609-601-2663.
Wednesday, Sept. 8
ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 5 p.m. second Wednesdays through September; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; held remotely via Zoom Meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Saturday, Sept. 11
SOUTHERN NJ AFRICAN VIOLET CLUB: 10 a.m. to noon second Saturdays; Elwood Volunteer Fire Dept., 414 Elwood Road, Mullica Township; discuss plant care tips and needs; open to all; no membership fees; masks required and COVID-19 social distancing rules in effect. snjavc.org or email snjavc.violet@gmail.com or Facebook@southernnewjerseyafricanvioletclub.
Monday, Sept. 13
NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; virtual meeting for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; free, registration required. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.
Health, fitness</&h1>
Wednesday, Aug. 18
MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, Aug. 19
‘RISING MINDS’ ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
TOPS (TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBILY): 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 31; weight loss support group; male and female of all ages; TOPS, 123 Fishing Creek Road, North Cape May, $32 first time, $5 a month after. 609-780-1110.
Friday, Aug. 20
TAI CHI CLASS: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through Aug. 27; presented by Atlantic City Free Public Library via Zoom; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
Saturday, Aug. 21
YOGA CLASSES: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 11; fun and relaxing hour of yoga; bring your own equipment; Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5, reservations required. 856-457-9869.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
EMPLOYMENT WELLNESS GROUP/RECOVERY FOCUSED: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; during this weekly meeting, staff with The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County provides support for individuals who are in recovery for substance use disorder and seeking employment; group is facilitated by a certified peer specialist who is in recovery for both mental health and substance use disorders. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
Music</&h1>
Wednesday, Aug. 18
LIVE MUSIC ON THE BEACH IN MARGATE: 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays through August; Margate’s Greenie Unplugged: Tides, Tunes & Togetherness — Summer Evenings on the Beach; 102 S. Benson Ave., Beach behind Ventura’s Greenhouse, Margate City. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.
Thursday, Aug. 19
VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via Facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.
Friday, Aug. 20EAGLES COUNTRY: 7 to 10 p.m.; 2021 Somers Point Beach Concerts; the Tony Mart All-stars, Eagles Tribute; William Morrow Beach, between Higbee and New Jersey avenues on Bay Avenue, Somers Point. 609-833-5428.
PAVILION IN THE PINES SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.; Professor Louie, $38; Atlantic Shore Pines Campground, 450 Ishmael Road, Tuckerton. 908-310-2941 or LizzieRoseMusic.com. THE RHYTHEM WRANGLERS: 7 to 9 p.m. part of the weekly Rhythm in the Park music series through Aug. 27; Robert J. Lincoln Amphitheater at Tony Canale Park, Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-272-8120 or EHTRec.com.Saturday, Aug. 21
A SUNSET SERENADE — VIRTUAL EVENT: 6 to 7 p.m.; virtual concert by the Bay Atlantic Symphony; enjoy selections by composers Tchaikovsky, Mozart, Rachmaninoff and others performed by the Bay Atlantic Symphony. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SPACE KAMP PERFORMING LIVE: Aug. 21, 22; Space Kamp is performing live at NJ Cannabis Festival in Atlantic City; 801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, $50. Eventbrite.com.
Friday, Aug. 27 BIG DADDY DUO: 7 to 9 p.m.; Rhythm in the Park concert series at Robert J. Lincoln Amphitheater at Tony Canale Park, Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-272-8120 or visit ehtrec.com.
Religion</&h1>
Thursday, Aug. 20
DEVOTION BY THE OCEAN: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; Beachside Reform Jewish service; Ventnor City Beach, Ventnor City. 609-822-7116 or ShiratHayamNJ.org.
Reunions</&h1>
VINELAND HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1980: 40th reunion; Sept. 18, Greenview Inn, Eastlyn Golf Course, 4049 Italia Ave., Vineland; members of the Classes of 1979 and 1981 welcome; registration and cocktail hour 6 to 7 p.m.; cash bar, dinner buffet, dancing 6 to 10 p.m.; $70 per person; registration: Classof80VHS.com or email classof80vhs@gmail.com.