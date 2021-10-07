 Skip to main content
South Jersey Events
Upcoming events

South Jersey Events

Wednesday, Oct. 6

ART ON ASBURY OCTOBER SHOW & EXHIBITION: exhibited through October; “Still Life” themed Art Show & Exhibition; Ocean City Fine Arts League, 711 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. 609-814-0308 or OceanCityFineArtsLeague.org.

COFFEE AND CONVERSATION: LIBRARY SOCIAL MEET UP: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 6; stop into the Avalon Free Public Library Lab for coffee and conversation; Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. lpapineau@avalonfreelibrary.org.

GETTING STARTED WITH MEMOIR: AN ONLINE WORKSHOP: 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 13; limited to 12 participants; led by Constance Adler; five-week online memoir workshop; connect with a supportive community of writers; $350. MurphyWriting.com.

PAUSE FOR PAWS — ONLINE PET THERAPY: 6 p.m. first Wednesdays through December; certified pet therapy dogs and their handlers are online for members of the community to relax, enjoy and reduce stress; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Thursday, Oct. 7

CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m.; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; program will be held remotely via Zoom meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

DEPRESSION SCREENING DAY: 3 to 7 p.m., hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff can assist via call-in, text or online; resources can be provided; Call 609 652-3800, text 609 380-3197, visit Facebook or via Zoom 609-652-3800; free and confidential. mhaac.info/screening.

THE POET’S TOOLBOX: AN ONLINE WORKSHOP: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 14; five-week online poetry workshop; write to inspiring prompts, get insightful feedback and connect with a supportive community of writers; $350. MurphyWriting.com.

TOWNSHIP OF HAMILTON GREEN TEAM MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; join the Township of Hamilton Green Team to see how you can make a difference; Municipal Building, 6101 13th St., Mays Landing. TownshipOfHamilton.com.

Friday, Oct. 8

‘BEEHIVE THE 60’S MUSICAL’: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 9, 10, 15, 16, 2 p.m. Oct. 17; Ocean City Music Pier, 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City; $20, $18 senior citizens. 609-398-1118.

BLUE YONDER PERFORMANCE: 8 p.m. Oct. 8, 9; 2 p.m. Oct. 10; play by Kate Aspengren and performed by Fool Moon Theatre Co. exploring what it means to be a woman in the 21st Century; Studio Space, 112 Woodland Ave., Somers Point; $20. 609-300-3459 or EventBrite.com or foolmoontheatre@gmail.com.

SECOND FRIDAY RECEPTION: 6 to 8 p.m. second Fridays; celebrate the opening of newest galleries; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

Saturday, Oct. 9

FALL OUTDOOR MARKET: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; hosted by Episcopal Church Women of Church of the Advent in the church parking lot; handmade items, homemade baked goods, raffle, jewelry and more; Church of the Advent, 612 Franklin St., Cape May. 609-884-3065 or CapeMayAdvent.org.

IRISH FESTIVAL: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 9, 10; annual Irish festival at Historic Smithville; live music, market, kids activities, food court; sponsored by Cape Atlantic Irish Association; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.

SOMERS POINT CITY WIDE YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 9, 10; 2021 city wide yard sale; master list of addresses will be posted on the City website; city of Somers Point. 609-833-5428 or SomersPointGov.org.

Monday, Oct. 11

ART HOUSE FILM: ‘THELMA’: 5 to 6:30 p.m.; Art House Film at the library; Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

KNITTING: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays through Oct. 25; knitting at the library; virtual event hosted by Avalon Library. AvalonLibrary.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 12

DOG OBEDIENCE CLASSES: 7 to 8 p.m.; Pinelands K-9 Club, Inc. will hold puppy and beginner through advanced level classes; fee for a six-week session is $120 with proof of vaccines; David C. Wood 4-H Center, 3210 Route 50, Hamilton. 609-432-9447 or PinelandsK9Club.com.

VILLAGE MOVIE SOCIETY — VIRTUAL PROGRAM: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore Program, offered by Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties; join for discussion about the film, “Worth.” 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

Monday, Oct. 18

GALLERY OF YOU — ARTISTIC JOURNALING: 11 a.m. first and third Mondays; group meets online to explore the rewards of artistic journaling, share insights and express creativity; each participant can receive a journal and art supplies through the mail at no cost; program is offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-3800, ext. 318 or MHAAC.info.

GENEOLOGY WORKSHOP: VIRTUAL EVENT: 10 a.m.; presented by Avalon Free Library; online genealogy recourses with Casey Zahn; held via Zoom meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Wednesday, Oct. 27

CUMBERLAND COUNTY LIBRARY ONLINE MOVIE CLUB: 6:30 to 8 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by Cumberland County Library; for ages 18 and older; watch movies for free with Hoopla, then meet up on Zoom for discussion; registration required. 856-453-2210, ext. 26103 or CCLNJ.org.

ONLINE MOVIE CLUB: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by Cumberland County Library; for ages 18 and older; meeting on Zoom. 856-453-2210, ext. 26103 or CCLNJ.org.

Dining out

Saturday, Oct. 9

PORK DINNER: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; take out only; home made sauerkraut, roast pork, mashed potatoes, greenbean casserole, rolls, cookies; hosted by Avalon Manor Improvement Association; pick up at at AMIA, 581 Old Avalon Blvd., Avalon Manor; $18; reservations required. 609-967-3991.

Fundraisers

Wednesday, Oct. 6

MAINLAND REGIONAL BAND BOOSTER’S CHILI COOKOFF: 6 to 7 p.m.; chili cookoff; proceeds benefit the Mainland Band; sample chili from locals and decide on the People’s Choice best chili of 2021; Linwood, Northfield and Somers Point mayors will judge best chili; Mainland Regional High School, 1301 Oak Ave., Linwood. mainlandmustangband@gmail.com.

Saturday, Oct. 16

ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.

For kids

Wednesday, Oct. 6

OUT OF SCHOOL ACTIVITIES: 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. weekdays through Dec. 31; after school program; 119 W. Bayview Ave., Pleasantville. 609-457-8125.

Saturday, Oct. 9

KIDS’ MUSIC CONCERT: JEN STEWART: 10 to 11 a.m.; kids’ sing along event; Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 12

STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 26; join Miss Linda for storytime; stories and songs for children of all ages; Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Golf

Thursday, Oct. 21

VETERANS UNITED MILITARY MEMORIAL MUSEUM CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT: registration 7 a.m., shotgun start 8 a.m.; Atlantic Golf Course, 261 Country Club Blvd., Little Egg Harbor Township; $125 per person; advance registration open. 609-513-6454 or email vummm1@yahoo.com.

Groups

Wednesday, Oct. 6

HISTORY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; history book club with Dave Montayne; title for October: “Moon Shot” by Jay Barbree, Alan Shepard, and Deke Slayton; Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon; registration required. 609-967-0090.

‘TOO MUCH STUFF?’ GROUP: 1 to 2 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County offers an online support group for individuals with clutter challenges and collecting behaviors that impede their day-to-day living; group meets virtually via Zoom. 609-652-3800, ext. 303 or MHAAC.info.

Thursday, Oct. 7

ONLINE MEN’S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

‘RISING MINDS’ ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

TOPS (TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBILY): 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 31; weight loss support group; male and female of all ages; TOPS, 123 Fishing Creek Road, North Cape May, $32 first time, $5 a month after. 609-780-1110.

TWP. OF HAMILTON GREEN TEAM MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; join the Township of Hamilton Green Team; Municipal Building, 6101 13th St., Mays Landing. lmccardell@townshipofhamilton.com.

Friday, Oct. 8

NICOTINE ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays; 351 Cincinnati Ave., Egg Harbor City; free. 609-602-5701, 609-965-4847 or 609-226-4193.

Saturday, Oct. 9

SOUTHERN NJ AFRICAN VIOLET CLUB: 10 a.m. to noon second Saturdays; Elwood Volunteer Fire Dept., 414 Elwood Road, Mullica Township; discuss plant care tips and needs; open to all; no membership fees; masks required and COVID-19 social distancing rules in effect. snjavc.org or email snjavc.violet@gmail.com or Facebook@southernnewjerseyafricanvioletclub.

Sunday, Oct. 10

MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Monday, Oct. 11

‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; virtual meeting for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; free, registration required. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 12

ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE — ONLINE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; weekly, peer-run support group meeting is offered online by an individual who has lived experience with childhood abuse. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. oceancityaft@gmail.com.

BIPOLAR ONLINE SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; peer-run, virtual support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

SPANISH VIRTUAL CONVERSATION CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 25; library will hold basic Spanish Conversation classes via Zoom; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

Wednesday, Oct. 13

ITALIAN CULTURE — VIRTUAL EVENT: 4:30 to 6 p.m.; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; held remotely via Zoom meetings; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Monday, Oct. 18

SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE ONLINE GROUP : 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; for those who lost someone to suicide; via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Wednesday, Oct. 20

MONTHLY VIRTUAL ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; hosted by Alzheimer’s Association; for caregivers of individuals living with Alzheimer’s and others dealing with the disease; facilitated by trained individuals. 800-272-3900.

NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.

Monday, Oct. 25

NAMI ATLANTIC CAPE MAY EDUCATION PROGRAM: 7 to 8:30 p.m. fourth Mondays through November; for those with loved ones battling mental health issues; virtual event. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 26

PFLAG EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. last Tuesdays through December; held via Zoom; PFLAG is the extended family of the LGBTQ+ community. 609-445-4539.

Thursday, Oct. 28

ICI OF SOUTH JERSEY RESUMES MEETINGS: 6 to 8:30 p.m. fourth Thursdays through June 2022; creates an awareness and appreciation of Italian culture; St. Frances Cabrini Church, Room C, 114 Atlantic Ave., Ocean City; $4 donation non-members. 609-602-9017.

Monday, Nov. 1

NAMI CONNECTIONS RECOVERY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Mondays; NAMI Connection is a recovery support group for adults living with mental health issues; peer run group offers attendees a safe, confidential place to share and understand their experiences living with mental health issues; held via Zoom; free. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.

Tuesday, Nov. 2

ARCHERY CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Tuesdays; meeting in Egg Harbor Township; all types of bows and expertise welcome. 609-601-2663.

Health, fitness

Wednesday, Oct. 6

AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 2 to 7 p.m.; hosted by the American Red Cross and Buena Vista Township; call and use sponsor code: Buena Vista; appointments requested; 890 Harding Highway, Buena. 800-RedCross or RedCrossBlood.org.

MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.

NURSE’S ROUNDTABLE: VIRTUAL EVENT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; “Maintaining Brain Health & COVID-19 Update”; Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore virtual program, offered by Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

Thursday, Oct. 7

‘RISING MINDS’ ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

THE POSITIVITY PROJECT — VIRTUAL PROGRAM: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore program, offered by Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties; discover ways to boost your wellness – mind, body and soul. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

TOPS (TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBILY): 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 31; weight loss support group; male and female of all ages; TOPS, 123 Fishing Creek Road, North Cape May, $32 first time, $5 a month after. 609-780-1110.

Friday, Oct. 8

TAI CHI & QIGONG VIRTUAL CLASS — VIRTUAL EVENT: 11 a.m. Fridays through Oct. 29; presented by Atlantic City Free Public Library; participants will learn these ancient mind, body and spirit practices; virtual classes. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

Music

Thursday, Oct. 7

ADRIEL GONZALEZ ACCC CONCERT: 6 to 9 p.m.; Adriel Gonzalez and his 12-piece Salsa orchestra will perform at the Walter Edge Theater; light refreshments will be served at 5 p.m.; Walter Edge Theater at Atlantic Cape Community College, 5100 E. Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing; free. Atlantic.edu.

VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via Facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.

Saturday, Oct. 9

CORO MUNDI IN CONCERT: 7:30 to 8:45 p.m.; live choral music; all audience members will be asked to provide proof of vaccination and to wear a mask; Saint Paul Church, 9910 Third Ave., Stone Harbor. CoroMundi.org.

Monday, Oct. 11

CALL FOR SINGERS FOR “MESSIAH”: rehearsals every Monday through Dec. 2; Zoom and hybrid options available; hosted by Stockton University Performing Arts Program; performance is 7 p.m. Dec. 12 at Resort Casino Hotel in Atlantic City. beverly.vaughn@stockton.edu or Brian Lyons at 609-652-4891, or Stockton Oratorio Society Facebook site.

Tags

