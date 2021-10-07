South Jersey Events

KNITTING: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays through Oct. 25; knitting at the library; virtual event hosted by Avalon Library. AvalonLibrary.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 12

DOG OBEDIENCE CLASSES: 7 to 8 p.m.; Pinelands K-9 Club, Inc. will hold puppy and beginner through advanced level classes; fee for a six-week session is $120 with proof of vaccines; David C. Wood 4-H Center, 3210 Route 50, Hamilton. 609-432-9447 or PinelandsK9Club.com.

VILLAGE MOVIE SOCIETY — VIRTUAL PROGRAM: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore Program, offered by Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties; join for discussion about the film, “Worth.” 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

Monday, Oct. 18

GALLERY OF YOU — ARTISTIC JOURNALING: 11 a.m. first and third Mondays; group meets online to explore the rewards of artistic journaling, share insights and express creativity; each participant can receive a journal and art supplies through the mail at no cost; program is offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-3800, ext. 318 or MHAAC.info.