South Jersey Events

Events
Wednesday, June 16
BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through June 30; beginning English class for non-native English speakers; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
CITYWIDE GARDEN CONTEST: entries are being accepted for the 2021 Garden Contest sponsored by the Green Thumb Garden Club of Somers Point; categories are flower gardens, window boxes and container gardens, vegetable gardens, Junior gardens, and Somers Point Business gardens; judging will be held the week of July 12; entries due by July 7. 609-204-4107.
COMMUNITY GARDEN: daily through Sept. 30; in need of volunteers to help water and weed throughout the season; Impact Harvest Community Garden at the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville. bconway@buenavistanj.com or val_behrens@impactharvest.org.
EASTON NIGHTS BY PETER YDEEN: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through June 27; Easton Nights by Peter Ydeen is on exhibit; Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS WORKSHOP: 4:30 to 5 p.m.; learn how to prepare yourself and your children for weather and other emergencies; open to all families living in Atlantic County; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
SOMERS POINT 20/20 EXHIBITION: daily through Sept. 30; virtual exhibit; Somers Point Arts Commission presents Somers Point 20/20, an exhibit by 13 local professional and amateur photographers that captures the diversity and vitality of the Somers Point’s’ people, places, events and seasons throughout the year. 609-653-4991 or SomersPtArts.Weebly.com.
Thursday, June 17
ABSECON LIGHTHOUSE HOME SCHOOL DAYS: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; STEAM sessions at the Absecon Lighthouse; $10 per adult, $6 per child, registration required. 609-449-1360.
AUTHORS IN CONVERSATION: 6 to 7 p.m.; 2021 Authors in Conversation series hosted by Avalon Library; features authors Lisa Scottoline and Francesca Serritella; held via Zoom; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SUMMER READING PROGRAM VIRTUAL DISCUSSION: 4 to 4:45 p.m.; third Thursdays through August; Atlantic City Free Public Library’s Summer Reading Program for adults will focus on Herman Melville’s 1851 novel “Moby Dick”; held via Zoom. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
‘TALES IN THE BACKYARD’: 4 to 4:45 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 26; presented by East Lynne Theater Company; location is a private backyard in Cape May; reservations required; $5, free ages 12 and younger. 609-884-5898 or EastLynneTheater.org.
VIRTUAL TEA TIME: 11 a.m. to noon third Thursdays through June; enjoy tea (virtually) as we share memories of old Avalon, and make new ones; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Friday, June 18
BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays through June 25; beginning English class for non-native English speakers; include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
EMPLOYMENT SERIES UPDATING YOUR RESUME: 2 to 3 p.m.; learn more about great strategies to update your resume; open to all families living in Atlantic County; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township; registration required. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
FATHER’S DAY MINUTE TO WIN IT GAMES: 3 to 6:30 p.m.; event is a way to show off the bond fathers have with their children while also showing off their competitive side; open to all families living in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township; registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — MEMOIR WORKSHOP: 10:30 a.m. to noon; experience the thrill of capturing your life’s adventures, history and ancestry; Memoir Workshop led by award-winning author and Drexel University Professor of Creative Writing and Publishing, Harriet Levin Millan; bring a laptop or pen/paper for the workshop. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
YARD SALE & BOOK SALE: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 18, 19; hosted by the Woman’s Club of Vineland; outside yard sale and inside book sale; Woman’s Club of Vineland, 677 S. Main Road, Vineland. 856-692-2578.
Saturday, June 19
AVALON LIBRARY AND HISTORY CENTER SCAVENGER HUNT: 9 a.m. daily through Set. 6; Family Scavenger Hunt throughout Avalon; pick up the clues at the Library, History Center, or website and capture your answers by taking a picture; participants will be entered for a drawing to win a basket of Avalon Library beach essentials. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
CREATIVE WRITING: 10 a.m. to noon third Saturdays through Sept. 30; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; program will be held remotely via Zoom Meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
DELAWARE BAY SPEAKERS SERIES: 3:30 to 5 p.m.; Delaware Bay Speaker Series is a series of lectures and programs, moving between the lighthearted and the serious to educate and entertain; lecture on Fisheries of the Bay and Mid Atlantic Ocean; Bayshore Center at Bivalve, 2800 High St., Port Norris. 856-785-2060 or BayshoreCenter.org.
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 4; more than 60 vendors; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
HORSESHOE CRABS: ‘A DEEP DIVE’: 1 to 2 p.m.; in-person, family-friendly horseshoe crab lesson; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, registration required. 856-453-2210, ext. 26105 or CCLNJ.org.
JUNE CRAFT FAIR: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 19, 20; outdoor, two-day craft fair; more than 75 vendors; food, live music, plant sale and more; Shoppes At Dragon Village, 97 Trench Road, Bridgeton. 856-265-6181 or BKEnterpriseNJ.com.
MENTORING FATHER’S DAY BBQ: 1 to 3 p.m.; honors fathers and the mentoring men in our children’s lives; Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville; reservations required. 609-704-7262.
MENTORING MEN’S APPRECIATION BBQ IN BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP: 1 to 3 p.m.; the Dr. Martin Luther King Center invites outstanding male mentors to the Mentoring Men’s Appreciation BBQ; food, games; 661 Jackson Road, 661 Jackson Road, Buena Vista Township. 609-704-7262 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.
OPEN HOUSE AT THE SOMERS POINT HISTORICAL MUSEUM: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; displays, artifacts, community groups with information tables; masks are required when inside of the museum; Somers Point Historical Museum, 745 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-2900 or SomersPointHistory.org.
VIRTUAL JUNETEENTH PROGRAM: “The Black Family: Representation, Identity, Diversity”; presented by Epoch Creations; join in and listen to speakers giving personal insight to the experiences and progress made in their area of professional accomplishments; speakers include Darnley Rosius, Christopher Graves, Kaleem Shabazz, Abdul Prince, Marsha Patrick, Quenn Garris; view on Epoch Creations Facebook page.
Monday, June 21
ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays through June 28; beginning English class for non-native English speakers; classes include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills of the students; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
DIAPER DRIVE ALL DAY: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Sept. 27, New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
GALLERY OF YOU — ARTISTIC JOURNALING: 2 to 3 p.m. first and third Mondays; group meets online to explore the rewards of artistic journaling, share insights and express creativity; each participant can receive a journal and art supplies through the mail at no cost; program is offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-3800, ext. 318 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, June 22
CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through June 29; students will improve their speaking ability and knowledge of Spanish vocabulary; held by Atlantic City Library via Google Classroom; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
GENEALOGY — BEGINNING YOUR FAMILY RESEARCH: 2 to 3:30 p.m.; with Casey Zahn; held via Zoom; learn how easy it is to research your family in this workshop; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
STAFFORD RECREATION’S FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through Sept. 21; fruits, vegetables, fresh cut flowers, pasta, pies, and more; Heritage Park, West Bay Avenue, across form A Paul King Park, Manahawkin. 609-597-1000 or StaffordNJ.gov.
STEAM ACTIVITY PICK UP: CRYSTALS: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; register for this event to receive a kit and grow your own crystals; open to all families in Atlantic County; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township; registration required. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — COMFORT COOKING: LIGHT & DELICIOUS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; hosted by JFS Atlantic; join healthy eating and gardening guru, Bernadette Getzler, as she takes participants on a food journey using farm fresh ingredients. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillagByTheShore.org.
VIRTUAL TRIVIA NIGHT: 6 to 7 p.m.; register your team of family and friends and demonstrate your knowledge of Avalon’s history and culture in a Quizzo-inspired trivia game; held via Zoom; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Wednesday, June 23
AVALON DUNE AND BEACH WALK: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 2; meet at 48th Street and Dune Drive in Avalon for an interpretive walk with a naturalist along the maritime forest and dune trails; presented by the Wetlands Institute and sponsored by the Avalon Free Public Library. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY LIBRARY ONLINE MOVIE CLUB: 6:30 to 8 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by Cumberland County Library; for ages 18 and older; watch movies for free with Hoopla, then meet up on Zoom for discussion; registration required. 856-453-2210, ext. 26103 or CCLNJ.org.
ONLINE MOVIE CLUB: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by Cumberland County Library; for ages 18 and older; meeting on Zoom. 856-453-2210, ext. 26103 or CCLNJ.org.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — BINGO: 1 to 2 p.m.; join friends and neighbors for an afternoon of fun Bingo games and prizes; hosted by JFS Atlantic; advance registration required; free Village members, $5 non-members. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Thursday, June 24
GALLOWAY GREEN MARKET: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 2; vegetables, seafood and more locally grown; Historic Smithville Village Green, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Smithville. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
WHEATON CONVERSATIONS: JUDITH SCHAECHTER & JEFF ZIMMER: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; part of “Wheaton Conversations,” a virtual series highlighting select and diverse artists with ties to WheatonArts. 856-825-6800 or WheatonArts.org.
Saturday, June 26
‘VAUDEVILLE VARIETY’: 7 p.m. June 26, July 10, 24, 31, Aug. 21, 28; join Susan Tischler, Holly Knapp, and Will Knapp in East Lynne Theater Company’s fun-filled “Vaudeville Variety,” where they’ll take you back to 1916 with skits; outside at W. Cape May Borough Hall’s “Back Yard,” 732 Broadway, W. Cape May; $25 advance, $20 students and military, free ages 12 and younger. 609-884-5898 or EastLynneTheater.org.
Thursday, July 1
CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m. first Thursdays through Sept. 30; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; program will be held remotely via Zoom meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Tuesday, July 6
PAUSE FOR PAWS — ONLINE PET THERAPY: 10 to 11 a.m. first Tuesdays through Dec. 7; certified pet therapy dogs and their owners/handlers meet virtually once a month; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, July 9
SECOND FRIDAY RECEPTION: 6 to 8 p.m. second Fridays; celebrate the opening of newest galleries; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
Dining out</&h1>
Fundraisers</&h1>
Saturday, June 19
ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.
For kids</&h1>
Wednesday, June 16
VIRTUAL STORY TIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; join for an online version of our Preschool Story Time where we’ll share stories, songs, finger plays and movement activities; for ages 5 and younger; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton; registration required. 856-453-2210, ext. 26105 or CCLNJ.org.
Thursday, June 17
OUTDOOR STORYTIME (WEATHER PERMITTING): 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; share stories, songs, finger plays and movement activities outside; for ages 5 and younger; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton; registration required. 856-453-2210, ext. 26105 or CCLNJ.org.
VIRTUAL BOOK DISCUSSION: 4 to 5 p.m.; for ages 5 to 7; join Vineland Public Library staff for a discussion of “We Don’t Eat Our Classmates” by Ryan T. Higgins, via Zoom; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland; registration required. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org/Childrens.
Saturday, June 19
AVALON LIBRARY STORY WALK: 9 a.m. June 19 through Sept. 6; enjoy this “outside” story experience; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Tuesday, June 22
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through September; join Miss Linda for a virtual storytime; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Thursday, June 24
GUN SAFETY PROGRAM: 10 to 11 a.m.; for kids in kindergarten through fifth grade; members of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Community Policing Unit, along with Eddie the Eagle, will give a presentation about gun safety; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton; registration requested. 856-453-2210, ext. 26105.
TODDLER TIME: BEACH UMBRELLA TAKE & MAKE: 1 to 2 p.m.; supplies will be ready to be picked up a week before the event; open to all families in Atlantic County; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
Golf</&h1>
Thursday, Oct. 21
VETERANS UNITED MILITARY MEMORIAL MUSEUM CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT: registration 7 a.m., shotgun start 8 a.m.; Atlantic Golf Course, 261 Country Club Blvd., Little Egg Harbor Township; $125 per person; advance registration open. 609-513-6454 or email vummm1@yahoo.com.
Groups</&h1>
Wednesday, June 16
DEPRESSION & ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP — ONLINE: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online, peer-run support group meeting is provided for individuals living with depression or anxiety; topics include wellness tools, mutual support and community resources; to receive a link by email, contact cquinn@mhanj.org or call 609-652-3800. MHAAC.info.
GRATITUDE COFFEE TALK — ONLINE GROUP: 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 8, 2021; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online group meets mid-week to talk about ways gratitude can relieve stress and reduce anxiety; discover how gratitude is good for day-to-day wellness; to receive a link and join the meeting, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
MONTHLY VIRTUAL ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; hosted by Alzheimer’s Association; for caregivers of individuals living with Alzheimer’s and others dealing with the disease; facilitated by trained individuals. 800-272-3900.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
‘TOO MUCH STUFF?’ GROUP: 1 to 2 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County offers an online support group for individuals with clutter challenges and collecting behaviors that impede their day-to-day living; group meets virtually via Zoom. 609-652-3800, ext. 303 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, June 17
ONLINE MEN’S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; an all-men’s group meeting online via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
RISING MINDS ONLINE GROUP: 6 to 7:15 p.m. Thursdays; online groups is designed specifically for those ages 18 to 30; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants connect with others who’ve had similar experiences, engage in honest conversation about mental health/wellness, and develop tools for self-care. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, June 18
WARRIORS WELCOME — ONLINE GROUP FOR VETERANS: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Fridays through Oct. 1; online discussion and support group is facilitated by a veteran; topics include self-care and wellness, family/relationships, employment, civilian life and others; offered by The Mental Health Association in New Jersey. 609-652-3800 or jangelini@mhanj.org.
Saturday, June 19
YOGA CLASSES — OUTDOORS: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 11; fun and relaxing hour of yoga; The Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5 per session, reservations required. 856-457-9869.
Sunday, June 20
MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, June 21
‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
VIRTUAL SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; Zoom meeting offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants have lost someone to suicide; group is hosted online via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, June 22
ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE — ONLINE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; weekly, peer-run support group meeting is offered online by an individual who has lived experience with childhood abuse. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. oceancityaft@gmail.com.
BIPOLAR ONLINE SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; peer-run, virtual support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
ITALIAN LANGUAGE: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through July 24; with Giovanna Capizola; language class series will provide students a basic understanding of the Italian language and culture; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SPANISH LANGUAGE: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through July 24; with Giovanna Capizola; language class series will provide students a basic understanding of the Spanish language and culture; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Thursday, June 24
VIRTUAL MYSTERY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with Dottie Pearson; title for June: “Dressed for Death” by Donna Leon; program will be held remotely via Zoom Meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — COFFEE KLATCH: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; insightful, animated and fast-paced conversation with friends and neighbors spanning “both sides of the aisle and the middle”; share your thoughts on politics, technology, world events, the arts and more; program is moderated by JFS Village Membership Director Tina Serota and JCC Program Director Josh Cutler. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Tuesday, June 29
PFLAG EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. last Tuesdays through December; held via Zoom; PFLAG is the extended family of the LGBTQ+ community. 609-445-4539.
WOMEN’S WELLNESS GROUP — ONLINE: 9 to 10 a.m. last Tuesdays; all-women’s peer support group; topics of discussion change monthly, but focus on some aspect of wellness with a variety of themes; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 0 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, July 5
NAMI CONNECTIONS RECOVERY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Mondays; NAMI Connection is a recovery support group for adults living with mental health issues; peer run group offers attendees a safe, confidential place to share and understand their experiences living with mental health issues; held via Zoom; free. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIac.org.
Saturday, July 10
SOUTHERN NJ AFRICAN VIOLET CLUB: 10 a.m. to noon second Saturdays; Elwood Volunteer Fire Dept., 414 Elwood Road, Mullica Township; discuss plant care tips and needs; open to all; no membership fees; masks required and COVID-19 social distancing rules in effect. snjavc.org or email snjavc.violet@gmail.com or Facebook@southernnewjerseyafricanvioletclub.
Monday, July 12
NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; virtual meeting for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; free, registration required. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.
Wednesday, July 14
ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 5 p.m. second Wednesdays through September; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; held remotely via Zoom Meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Health, fitness</&h1>
Wednesday, June 16
MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, June 17
‘RISING MINDS’ ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
TOPS (TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBILY): 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 31; weight loss support group; male and female of all ages; TOPS, 123 Fishing Creek Road, North Cape May, $32 first time, $5 a month after. 609-780-1110.
Friday, June 18
HEALTHY BOUNDARIES WORKSHOP: noon to 1 p.m.; community education workshop; learn the importance of healthy limits with yourself and others; presenter is Meg Schweer, the Director of Intensive Family Support Services at the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; held virtually. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
VIRTUAL TAI CHI/QIGONG CLASS: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through June 25; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; held via Zoom; open to adults of all fitness levels; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
Saturday, June 19
YOGA CLASSES: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 11; fun and relaxing hour of yoga; bring your own equipment; Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5, reservations required. 856-457-9869.
Monday, June 21
PREGNANCY SPACING WORKSHOP: noon to 12:30 p.m.; attend this Zoom meeting to learn more about women’s health and how important pregnancy spacing is for the health of the female reproductive system; hosted by Inland Family Success Center; open to all families in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
Tuesday, June 22
EMPLOYMENT WELLNESS GROUP/RECOVERY FOCUSED: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; during this weekly meeting, staff with The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County provides support for individuals who are in recovery for substance use disorder and seeking employment; group is facilitated by a certified peer specialist who is in recovery for both mental health and substance use disorders. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
Music</&h1>
Thursday, June 17
BAY ATLANTIC SYMPHONY CONCERT AT CAPE MAY MUSIC FESTIVAL: 7 to 8 p.m.; the Bay Atlantic Symphony and the New York Chamber Ensemble perform live at the Cape May Music Festival; Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May, $25. 609-449-8780 or BayAtlanticSymphony.org.
VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via Facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.
Friday, June 18
BELL BOTTOM BLUES — PAVILION IN THE PINES SUMMER CONCERT: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.; a tribute to Eric Clapton; presented by Lizzie Rose Music Room; Atlantic Shore Pines Campground, 450 Ishmael Road, Tuckerton, $30 advance, $35 day of show. 908-310-2941 or LizzieRoseMusic.com.
Saturday, June 19
‘JAZZ IN THE PARK’ CONCERT AT BROWN’S PARK: 6 to 8:30 p.m.; Atlantic City’s Inaugural Juneteenth Day Celebration; hosted by the City of Atlantic City and Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation Inc.; features renowned jazz musician Greg Osby and the “Juneteenth Ensemble”; Brown’s Park, Bacharach Boulevard, Atlantic City. 267-474-1383 or chickenbonebeach.org.
Wednesday, June 23
FREE SUMMER CONCERTS IN BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP: 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 11; food for purchase; Michael Debbi Park, 315 Cedar Ave., Richland, free. 856-697-2100 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.
Contact Jacklyn McQuarrie:
609-272-7415