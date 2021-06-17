South Jersey Events

VIRTUAL TAI CHI/QIGONG CLASS: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through June 25; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; held via Zoom; open to adults of all fitness levels; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.

Saturday, June 19

YOGA CLASSES: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 11; fun and relaxing hour of yoga; bring your own equipment; Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5, reservations required. 856-457-9869.

Monday, June 21

PREGNANCY SPACING WORKSHOP: noon to 12:30 p.m.; attend this Zoom meeting to learn more about women’s health and how important pregnancy spacing is for the health of the female reproductive system; hosted by Inland Family Success Center; open to all families in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.

Tuesday, June 22