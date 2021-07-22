South Jersey Events

TOPS (TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBILY): 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 31; weight loss support group; male and female of all ages; TOPS, 123 Fishing Creek Road, North Cape May, $32 first time, $5 a month after. 609-780-1110.

NAMI ATLANTIC CAPE MAY EDUCATION PROGRAM: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; learn about LEAP, “Listen, Empathize, Agree and Partner”; for those with loved ones battling mental health issues; virtual event. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org .

EMPLOYMENT WELLNESS GROUP/RECOVERY FOCUSED: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; during this weekly meeting, staff with The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County provides support for individuals who are in recovery for substance use disorder and seeking employment; group is facilitated by a certified peer specialist who is in recovery for both mental health and substance use disorders. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.