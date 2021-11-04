South Jersey Events

Wednesday, Nov. 3
ATLANTIC CAPE OPEN HOUSE: 5 to 7 p.m.; Atlantic Cape welcomes you to attend an upcoming Open House sessions; Atlantic Cape Community College, 1535 Bacharach Blvd., Atlantic City. 609-343-5009 or Atlantic.edu.
CREATIVE WRITING SALON: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 13; weekly creative writing workshop; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 3 to 4 p.m.; New Day Family Success Center emergency preparedness event; learn how to keep your family safe during an emergency; free, open to all families living in Atlantic County. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
PAUSE FOR PAWS — ONLINE PET THERAPY: 6 p.m. first Wednesdays through December; certified pet therapy dogs and their handlers are online for members of the community to relax, enjoy and reduce stress; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, Nov. 4
PAINT EVENT: 5 to 7 p.m.; “Let’s Paint: Cute, Colorful Coffee Cups — In the Center”; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S. New York Road, Galloway Township; free. 609-652-0230.
RAIN BARREL CRAFT: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; rain barrel take-and-make craft; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210.
THE POSITIVITY PROJECT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; virtual program hosted by The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore at Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
TOWNSHIP OF HAMILTON GREEN TEAM MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; join the Township of Hamilton Green Team to see how you can make a difference; Municipal Building, 6101 13th St., Mays Landing. TownshipOfHamilton.com.
Friday, Nov. 5
‘THE ADDAMS FAMILY’ PERFORMANCES: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 5, 6, Ocean City Music Pier, 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City, $15. 609-398-1118 or OceanCityTheatreCompany.com.
Saturday, Nov. 6
CRAFT FAIR: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; craft fair with handmade items; Cologne Volunteer Fire Company, 2870 S. Cologne Ave., Cologne/Mays Landing. peeeechi@comcast.net.
FILM CLUB SCREENING: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays through December; free film screening, followed by a discussion group on Mondays at 6 p.m. (optional); groups will feature different themes, topics, and filmmaking styles; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.
OLD BARNS OF CAPE MAY COUNTY: 1 to 3 p.m.; Greg Huber, Architectural historian and author will be speaking on “The Old Barns of Cape May County”; The Museum of Cape May County, 504 Route 9, Middle Township. 609-465-3457 or CMCMuseum.org.
OPEN GAMING: 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays through Dec. 28; enjoy a game of Mah-Jongg, Pinochle, Scrabble, Canasta or other card games; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403.
SOUTH JERSEY PLAYERS ‘PARK PLAYS’: 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 6, 7; South Jersey Players, Inc.’s Park Plays will be presented at the Margate City Public Library park; Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave., Margate; free. 347-920-6399.
Wednesday, Nov. 10
SUPER COUPONING — VIRTUAL PROGRAM: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore at Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Friday, Nov. 12
SECOND FRIDAY RECEPTION: 6 to 8 p.m. second Fridays; celebrate the opening of newest galleries; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
Monday, Nov. 15
GALLERY OF YOU — ARTISTIC JOURNALING: 11 a.m. first and third Mondays; group meets online to explore the rewards of artistic journaling, share insights and express creativity; each participant can receive a journal and art supplies through the mail at no cost; program is offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-3800, ext. 318 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, Nov. 24
CUMBERLAND COUNTY LIBRARY ONLINE MOVIE CLUB: 6:30 to 8 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by Cumberland County Library; for ages 18 and older; watch movies for free with Hoopla, then meet up on Zoom for discussion; registration required. 856-453-2210, ext. 26103 or CCLNJ.org.
ONLINE MOVIE CLUB: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by Cumberland County Library; for ages 18 and older; meeting on Zoom. 856-453-2210, ext. 26103 or CCLNJ.org.
Saturday, Nov. 27
8TH ANNUAL TURKEY TROT: 9 a.m.; registration 8 a.m., 5K run and 1-mile fun walk; sponsored by Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve LLC; advance registration $25 runners, $10 walkers; race day $30 runners, $15 walkers; event T-shirt to first 100 runners; medals awarded by age groups; EHT Nature Reserve, 317 Zion Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-602-1086 or brentmaurer78@yahoo.com.
Fundraisers
Tuesday, Nov. 16
CARD & GAME DAY LUNCHEON: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; hosted by Christ Child Society of Cape May County; play cards, board games and bingo, 50/50, door prizes, auction; The Shore Club, 1170 Golf Club Road, Cape May Court House; $30; RSVP and menu selection needed by Nov. 5. 609-846-7006.
Saturday, Nov. 20
ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.
For kids
Wednesday, Nov. 3
OUT OF SCHOOL ACTIVITIES: 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. weekdays through Dec. 31; after school program; 119 W. Bayview Ave., Pleasantville. 609-457-8125.
TAKE HOME CHILDRENS CRAFT: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays through Dec. 29; take home crafts are available for ages 3 to 8; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403.
Golf
Groups
Wednesday, Nov. 3
‘TOO MUCH STUFF?’ GROUP: 1 to 2 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County offers an online support group for individuals with clutter challenges and collecting behaviors that impede their day-to-day living; group meets virtually via Zoom. 609-652-3800, ext. 303 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, Nov. 4
ONLINE MEN’S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
‘RISING MINDS’ ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
TOPS (TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBILY): 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 31; weight loss support group; male and female of all ages; TOPS, 123 Fishing Creek Road, North Cape May, $32 first time, $5 a month after. 609-780-1110.
TWP. OF HAMILTON GREEN TEAM MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; join the Township of Hamilton Green Team; Municipal Building, 6101 13th St., Mays Landing. lmccardell@townshipofhamilton.com.
Friday, Nov. 5
NICOTINE ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays; fellowship of men and women helping each other to live free of nicotine; 351 Cincinnati Ave., Egg Harbor City; free. 609-602-5701, 609-965-4847 or 609-226-4193.
Sunday, Nov. 7
MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, Nov. 8
‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; virtual meeting for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; free, registration required. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.
Tuesday, Nov. 9
ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE — ONLINE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; weekly, peer-run support group meeting is offered online by an individual who has lived experience with childhood abuse. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. oceancityaft@gmail.com.
BIPOLAR ONLINE SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; peer-run, virtual support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
THE VILLAGE MOVIE SOCIETY — VIRTUAL PROGRAM: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore at Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Saturday, Nov. 13
SOUTHERN NJ AFRICAN VIOLET CLUB: 10 a.m. to noon second Saturdays; Elwood Volunteer Fire Dept., 414 Elwood Road, Mullica Township; discuss plant care tips and needs; open to all; no membership fees; masks required and COVID-19 social distancing rules in effect. snjavc.org or email snjavc.violet@gmail.com or Facebook@southernnewjerseyafricanvioletclub.
Monday, Nov. 15
SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE ONLINE GROUP : 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; for those who lost someone to suicide; via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, Nov. 17
MONTHLY VIRTUAL ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; hosted by Alzheimer’s Association; for caregivers of individuals living with Alzheimer’s and others dealing with the disease; facilitated by trained individuals. 800-272-3900.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
Monday, Nov. 22
NAMI ATLANTIC CAPE MAY EDUCATION PROGRAM: 7 to 8:30 p.m. fourth Mondays through November; for those with loved ones battling mental health issues; virtual event. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.
Thursday, Nov. 25
ICI OF SOUTH JERSEY RESUMES MEETINGS: 6 to 8:30 p.m. fourth Thursdays through June 2022; creates an awareness and appreciation of Italian culture; St. Frances Cabrini Church, Room C, 114 Atlantic Ave., Ocean City; $4 donation non-members. 609-602-9017.
Tuesday, Nov. 30
PFLAG EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. last Tuesdays through December; held via Zoom; PFLAG is the extended family of the LGBTQ+ community. 609-445-4539.
Monday, Dec. 6
NAMI CONNECTIONS RECOVERY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Mondays; NAMI Connection is a recovery support group for adults living with mental health issues; peer run group offers attendees a safe, confidential place to share and understand their experiences living with mental health issues; held via Zoom; free. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.
Tuesday, Dec. 7
ARCHERY CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Tuesdays; meeting in Egg Harbor Township; all types of bows and expertise welcome. 609-601-2663.
Health, fitness
Wednesday, Nov. 3
MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
NURSE’S ROUNDTABLE — VIRTUAL EVENT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; Graceful Aging & COVID-19 Update; Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties Virtual program; discussion on embracing your older self. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Thursday, Nov. 4
‘RISING MINDS’ ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
TOPS (TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBILY): 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 31; weight loss support group; male and female of all ages; TOPS, 123 Fishing Creek Road, North Cape May, $32 first time, $5 a month after. 609-780-1110.
Saturday, Nov. 6
DESIGNER BAG BINGO TO BENEFIT CONTACT CAPE-ATLANTIC: 6 to 10 p.m.; join the fun at the 1st Designer Bag Bingo to benefit CONTACT Cape-Atlantic; win designer bags, door prizes, raffles and 50/50; Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 724 Maple Ave., Linwood, $35. 609-823-1850 or ContactCapeAtlantic.org.
Wednesday, Nov. 17
HEART HEALTHY LIVING DISCUSSION: 11 a.m.; presented by Angelic Health; learn to make good choices to reduce chances of heart disease; blood pressure screenings available; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township; registration suggested. 609-569-0376.
Music
Thursday, Nov. 4
VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via Facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.
Saturday, Nov. 6
LEGEND OF THE JERSEY DEVIL SHOW: 6:30 p.m., doors open 5:45 p.m.; live stage concert of country, bluegrass, old timey and traditional music; Jersey Devil costumed appearance; cameras welcome; hosted by Pinelands Cultural Society; Albert Music Hall, 131 Wells Mill Road, Waretown; snack, gift stands open; $5 admission. 609-971-1593 or alberthall.org.
Saturday, Nov. 13
VETERANS DAY SHOW: 6:30 p.m., doors open 5:30 p.m.; live stage concert of country, bluegrass, old timey and traditional music; recognition ceremony 5:45 p.m.; hosted by Pinelands Cultural Society; Albert Music Hall, 131 Wells Mill Road, Waretown; snack, gift stands open; $5 admission. 609-971-1593 or alberthall.org.
Saturday, Nov. 27
PCS DAY CELEBRATION AND CONCERT: 6:30 p.m., doors open 5:30 p.m.; live stage concert of country, bluegrass, old timey and traditional music; hosted by Pinelands Cultural Society; video of PCS history 5:45 p.m.; Albert Music Hall, 131 Wells Mill Road, Waretown; snack, gift stands open; $5 admission. 609-971-1593 or alberthall.org.
Saturday, Dec. 18
HOLIDAY SHOW: 6:30 p.m., doors open 5:30 p.m.; live stage concert of country, bluegrass, old timey and traditional music; hosted by Pinelands Cultural Society; Santa will lead Christmas sing-along with children invited on stage; Albert Music Hall, 131 Wells Mill Road, Waretown; snack, gift stands open; $5 admission. 609-971-1593 or alberthall.org.
Religion
Sunday, Nov. 7
TEMPLE BETH SHALOM’S MONTHLY ADULT TORAH STUDY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; deep, spiritual and meaningful discussions reviewing the moderators choice of parsha (parshiyot) that is meaningful to him/her and connected it to our life today; Temple Beth Shalom, Atlantic County. 609-266-0403.