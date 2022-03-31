South Jersey Events

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wednesday, March 30

CELEBRATE ATLANTIC CAPE ART SHOW: exhibited through May 27; showcases art work from faculty, staff, and members of the community who have participated in ACCC continuing education classes; Atlantic Cape Art Gallery, William J. Spangler Library (D building), Mays Landing campus, 5100 E. Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. kaikens@atlantic.edu.

JOB SKILLS LAB: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays through April 27; receive assistance with job-related tasks, including looking for job openings, creating a resume, writing a cover letter and setting up an email address; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

LEAP IPAD BASICS FOR VISUALLY IMPAIRED: 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through April 27; iPad Basics classes for adults 55 and older who have had vision changes; classes are part of the LEAP (Library Equal Access Program) program; Richmond Branch Library, 4115 Ventnor Ave., Atlantic City. 800-792-8322 or ACFPL.org

ONE-ON-ONE COMPUTER HELP: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through April 27; for adults; Atlantic County Library System, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

WEEKLY WEDNESDAY OPEN GAMING: 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; open gaming; masks required; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Thursday, March 31

CROCHET GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through April 28; for adults and teens; dedicated crafting group; Atlantic County Library System, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City; registration required. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

STOCKTON HOLOCAUST PROGRAM: 7 to 8 p.m.; virtual event; 39th Annual Holocaust Awareness Program to Discuss Anne Frank Investigation. 609-652-4699 or Stockton.edu.

Friday, April 1

BEGINNER BEEKEEPING WORKSHOPS: 7 to 10:30 p.m. Fridays through April 1; learn what you need to be a successful beekeeper; classes are a mix of text, lecture, videos and hands on; Rutgers Extension Building, 355 Court House S. Dennis Road, Middle Township. 609-861-0913.

Saturday, April 2

A.J. MEERWALD BOOK PRESENTATION: 1:30 to 3 p.m., Vineland Historical Society hosts virtual A.J. Meerwald Book presentation. 856-691-1111.

AVALON HISTORY CENTER LECTURE: 1 to 2 p.m.; "The Garden State: Where Ideas Grow"; join author Linda Barth as she explores groundbreaking, useful, fun, and silly inventions and their New Jersey roots; Avalon History Center/Tennis Building, 215 39th St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

OCEAN CITY COMIC CON: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 2, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 3; vendors, comics, cosplay; Ocean City Music Pier, 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City. 609-242-7756 or OCNJCon.com.

SPRING INTO BARGAINS: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; clothing, jewelry, books, linens; special fill-a-bag from 3 to 4 p.m. on all but jewelry; Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 2998 Bay Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-1019.

WEEKLY SATURDAY OPEN GAMING: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays; join friends to play mah-jongg, scrabble, canasta or pinochle; masks required; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Sunday, April 3

FLEA MARKET AND CRAFT SHOW: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Somers Point Volunteer Fire Company 1, 447 Bethel Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7169.

Monday, April 4

CIVIL WAR PRESENTATION: 6:30 p.m., Suzanne Gibson will discuss “Guerrillas, Bandits, Deserters and Defenders At the End of the Civil War”; hosted by Atlantic County Historical Society, 907 Shore Road, Somers Point; all welcome; masks required; light refreshments to follow. 609-927-5218.

GALLERY OF YOU - ARTISTIC JOURNALING: 11 a.m. first and third Mondays; group meets online to explore the rewards of artistic journaling, share insights and express creativity; each participant can receive a journal and art supplies through the mail at no cost; program is offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-3800, ext. 318 or MHAAC.info.

MAHJONG MONDAYS: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays through June 27; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6 to 7:30 p.m. April 4, 18, May 2, 16; join the Scrabblers for word play; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

TRIVIA NIGHTS: 6 to 8 p.m. April 4, 18, May 2, 16; enjoy a fun night out with puzzling questions on a variety of topics; no specific knowledge required; Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.

Tuesday, April 5

CASA FOR CHILDREN VOLUNTEER INFORMATION SESSION: 5:30 p.m. April 5, May 3, 10 a.m. April 14, 27, May 12, 18; information sessions for those interested in becoming a CASA volunteer; April 5, May 3: virtual events; CASA for Children, 321 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-601-7800.

INTERMEDIATE SPANISH CONVERSATION VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; intermediate-level Spanish Conversation class via Zoom; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

NJ STAGES FESTIVAL: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; families are invited to a theatre production of "Stone Soup and Other Stories"; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.

WRITING SALON: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 31; weekly writing group that focuses on a different prompt each week; participants are invited to both write a short piece, and bring a short piece related to the prompt; 6 to 7:30 p.m. April 5, Open Mic night, bring a piece you'd like to share; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.

Wednesday, April 6

CREATIVE HANDS BASICS: 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through May 18; creative art class run by the JCC; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-822-1167 or NFLibrary.org.

Thursday, April 7

TOWNSHIP OF HAMILTON GREEN TEAM MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; join the Township of Hamilton Green Team to see how you can make a difference; Municipal Building, 6101 13th St., Mays Landing. TownshipOfHamilton.com.

Friday, April 8

SECOND FRIDAY RECEPTION: 6 to 8 p.m. second Fridays; celebrate the opening of newest galleries; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

Saturday, April 9

DROP-IN TECH WORKSHOP: 10 a.m. April 9, 5 p.m. May 23; Windows Computers and Android Smartphones; Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

SCOSA TOUR OF POETRY: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; all-level, free monthly workshop presented by the Stockton Center on Successful Aging (SCOSA); Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-652-4311 or NFLibrary.org.

Wednesday, April 13

SHARING AND CARING SERIES: 7 to 8:15 p.m. April 13, May 11; virtual program hosted by Jewish Family Service of Atlantic County. 609-822-1108 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Wednesday, April 27

CUMBERLAND COUNTY LIBRARY ONLINE MOVIE CLUB: 6:30 to 8 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by Cumberland County Library; for ages 18 and older; watch movies for free with Hoopla, then meet up on Zoom for discussion; registration required. 856-453-2210, ext. 26103 or CCLNJ.org.

ONLINE MOVIE CLUB: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by Cumberland County Library; for ages 18 and older; meeting on Zoom. 856-453-2210, ext. 26103 or CCLNJ.org.  

Fundraisers

Tuesday, April 5

GARDEN CLUB FUNDRAISER: 6:45 to 8:30 p.m.; "Paint a Pot" with the Green Thumb Garden Club; pots and paint will be provided; Senior Citizens Center, 22-98 S. Ambler Road, Somers Point; $20. 609-703-9170.

Saturday, April 16

ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.

Friday, April 29

VETERANS MUSEUM FUNDRAISER: 7 to 9 p.m., Calloways Restaurant & Bar, 597 Route 9, Eagleswood, hosted by Veterans United Military Memorial Museum in New Gretna; beer, wine, pizza, wings included; $25. 609-513-6454. 

For kids

Wednesday, March 30

FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT: 6 to 8 p.m.; for ages 4 and older; showing of "Encanto" (rated PG) with snacks and refreshments; Atlantic County Library System, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton; registration required. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

POT OF GOLD POM POM NECKLACE CRAFT-TO-GO: through March 31; for ages 6 to 12; pick up a craft gift bag to make at home; while supplies last; Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

STORIES AND SONGS: 10 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesdays through May 25; join Miss Linda for stories, songs, and rhymes for children 2 and younger; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

TEEN POWERPOINT KARAOKE: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.; for teens ages 13 to 18; Vineland Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.

Thursday, March 31

123 READ & SING: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; open to ages 1 1/2 to 5 and their caregivers; books, songs, and play; Atlantic County Library System, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS (AFTERSCHOOL): 3 to 5 p.m. Thursdays through May 26; weekly D&D meet-up for students 10 to 14 years old; making characters, teaching them how to play, and taking them through a pre-made campaign; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.

KIDS' EVENT: READ TO A THERAPY DOG: 6 to 7:45 p.m.; kids in grades K-3 are invited to read to a therapy dog; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Friday, April 1

FAMILY FUN NIGHT: 5 to 8 p.m.; magic show, family Zumba, candy bingo, arts and crafts, a video game tournament and more; Martin Luther King Center, 207 W. Main St., Middle Township; free. 609-465-8732 or MiddleTownship.com.

KIDS CRAFTS-TO-GO: IT'S SPRINGTIME: daily through April; for ages 5 and older; pick up your take home craft and see what's hatching; Atlantic County Library System, 201 15th St. S., Brigantine. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

YOUTH CO-ED RUGBY JERSEY SHORE SHARKS: 7 to 8:30 p.m. April 1 through May 20; co-ed youth non-contact rugby for girls and boys; Glenn By The Bay, 636 S. New York Road, Absecon. 609-652-6363 or JerseyShoreRugby.com.

Saturday, April 2

STORYTIME FOR TOTS: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; ages 3 to 5 years; enjoy a different story and craft; Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville; registration required. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

STORYTIME: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays through June; librarians read a couple stories and guide pre-school aged children through a small craft; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.

Sunday, April 3

EGGCELLENT EGG HUNT: 12:30 to 3 p.m.; egg hunt hosted by Atlantic Co. 4-H Livestock & Poultry Club; Atlantic County 4-H Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing; $5. AC4HFair.org.

Monday, April 4

PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays; for ages 2 to 4; latest books and some old favorites will help introduce new vocabulary and reinforce learning; Atlantic County Library System, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City; registration required. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Tuesday, April 5

MINDFUL STORYTIME WITH MISS BETH: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays in April; for ages 2 to 5; Atlantic County Library System, 201 15th St. S., Brigantine. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

TODDLER STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays through May 10; for ages 1 1/2 to 5; enjoy stories, songs, crafts, games and movement while building language and literacy skills; Atlantic County Library System, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton; registration required. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Wednesday, April 6

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 10 to 10:30 a.m. April 6, 13, 20; kids ages 3 to 5 and their caregivers; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.

TEEN CLUB & GAMES: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.; for teens ages 13 to 18; join in-person or via Zoom; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.

Groups

Wednesday, March 30

BLACK STORIES MATTER VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB: 4 to 4:45 p.m.; virtual book club presented by Atlantic City Free Public Library; March's featured book will be "The Wedding Date" by Jasmine Guillory. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE VIRTUAL CLASS: 7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. Fridays, through April; beginners class for non-native, English speakers; classes include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

'RATHER BE READING' BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7 p.m.; for adults; read and discuss "The Boy from the Woods" by Harlan Coben; Atlantic County Library System, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point; registration required. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Thursday, March 31

AL-ANON FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Thursdays; Presbyterian Church, 6001 Main St., Mays Landing.

Monday, April 4

KNITTING GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays through May 23; meet and share knitting techniques; all levels of knitters are welcome; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

LONGPORT NEEDLERS: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays; bring your needle/crochet craft project and join us for a time of crafting and socializing; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Tuesday, April 5

SPANISH VIRTUAL CONVERSATION CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through April 26; basic Spanish Conversation classes via Zoom; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.

Wednesday, April 6

HISTORY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

'TOO MUCH STUFF?' MEETINGS: 1 to 2 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online or call-in support for those with clutter challenges, collecting behaviors, or hoarding tendency. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Thursday, April 7

TWP. OF HAMILTON GREEN TEAM MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; join the Township of Hamilton Green Team; Municipal Building, 6101 13th St., Mays Landing. lmccardell@townshipofhamilton.com.

Saturday, April 9

SOUTHERN NJ AFRICAN VIOLET CLUB: 10 a.m. to noon second Saturdays; Elwood Volunteer Fire Dept., 414 Elwood Road, Mullica Township; discuss plant care tips and needs; open to all; no membership fees; masks required and COVID-19 social distancing rules in effect. snjavc.org or email snjavc.violet@gmail.com or Facebook@southernnewjerseyafricanvioletclub.

Tuesday, April 12

GREAT DECISIONS DISCUSSION GROUP: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 12, 19, 26, May 3; Great Decisions is America's largest discussion program on world affairs; Katrinka Somdahl-Sands, Associate Professor of Political Science with Rowan University, will moderate; Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Wednesday, April 13

ITALIAN CULTURE: 4:30 to 6 p.m. second Wednesdays through May; meet at the library with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

LIFE IN WAVES - ONLINE WORKING WOMEN'S GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays; support and discussion group for women in the workplace; hosted by Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Thursday, April 14

FAMILY MEETING SUPPORT GROUP: 10 a.m. to noon second and fourth Thursdays; support group for family members of individuals who live with a mental health concern. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Saturday, April 16

CREATIVE WRITING GROUP: 10 a.m. to noon March 26, April 16, 30, May 21, 28; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Tuesday, April 19

AARP CHAPTER #4191 MID-ATLANTIC MEETINGS: 1 p.m. third Tuesdays, except June through August; for ages 50 and older; speakers on finance, health, estate planning; bus trips, games, refreshments; Galloway Senior Center, 621 White Horse Pike, Egg Harbor City. 703-725-5287 or 609-804-3082 or Midatlantic4191@gmail.com.

ALZHEIMER'S SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. third Tuesdays; Seashore Gardens Living Center (SGLC) is offering a free monthly support group for family members and caregivers of loved ones with Alzheimer’s or dementia; 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-404-4848 or SeashoreGardens.org.

Thursday, April 21

NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Thursdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE.net.

Tuesday, April 26

ANIME/MANGA AND EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. fourth Tuesdays; for ages 16 and older; Atlantic County Library System, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City; registration required. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Thursday, April 28

ICI OF SOUTH JERSEY RESUMES MEETINGS: 6 to 8:30 p.m. fourth Thursdays through June 2022; creates an awareness and appreciation of Italian culture; St. Frances Cabrini Church, Room C, 114 Atlantic Ave., Ocean City; $4 donation non-members. 609-602-9017.

Health, fitness

Wednesday, March 30

DEALING WITH DEPRESSION SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online support group for those living with depression. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

EXPLORING SPIRITUALITY ONLINE WELLNESS GROUP: noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; wellness group exploring themes of faith, hope, sense of purpose, and fulfilment. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.

WELL WEDNESDAY: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays; mix of wellness events and opportunities to socialize; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Thursday, March 31

'RISING MINDS' ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Friday, April 1

NICOTINE ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays; fellowship of men and women helping each other to live free of nicotine; 351 Cincinnati Ave., Egg Harbor City; free. 609-602-5701, 609-965-4847 or 609-226-4193.

TAI CHI & QIGONG VIRTUAL CLASS - VIRTUAL EVENT: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays; virtual classes; participants will learn ancient mind, body and spirit practices; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

Saturday, April 2

MINDFULNESS SESSIONS: 2 to 3 p.m. every other Saturday through May 28; learn about mindfulness meditation; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.

Sunday, April 3

MEDITATION - ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Monday, April 4

'GOT STRESS?' ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

NAMI ATLANTIC CAPE MAY CONNECTION MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Mondays; NAMI Connection is a recovery support group for adults living with mental health issues; peer run group offers attendees a safe, confidential place to share and understand their experiences living with mental health issues; held via Zoom; free. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.

Tuesday, April 5

BODY IMAGE & BALANCE MEETINGS: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Tuesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; call-in and online group for those living with or recovering from disordered eating. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Wednesday, April 6

BOOMERS CONNECTION & WELLNESS HOUR: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; boomers meet virtually or by call-in for a social connection and wellness group; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Thursday, April 7

'CREATIVE EXPRESSIONS' ONLINE WELLNESS GROUP: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; online group to share artwork, discuss the creative process, and work on projects among peers; presented by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

ONLINE MEN'S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

'THE GOOD TIME DIET' SERIES: 10 to 11 a.m. first Thursdays through June; Dr. Craig Rothman, Internal Medicine Specialist, will be lecturing on "The Good Time Diet," a weight-loss program he developed to achieve success without the use of drugs or specialty foods; Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Monday, April 11

NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; virtual meeting for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; free, registration required. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.

Wednesday, April 13

SIBLING MEETING: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; meeting for siblings of adults with serious and persistent mental health concerns; support, education, coping strategies, resources and more; hosted by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey. 973-571-4100 or MHAAC.info.

Monday, April 18

SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE ONLINE GROUP : 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; for those who lost someone to suicide; via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Wednesday, April 20

MONTHLY VIRTUAL ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; hosted by Alzheimer's Association; for caregivers of individuals living with Alzheimer's and others dealing with the disease; facilitated by trained individuals. 800-272-3900.

Thursday, April 21

IFSS FAMILY MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. third Thursdays; call in or join on Zoom; monthly evening meeting for family members of individuals who live with a mental health concern. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Music

Thursday, March 31

VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via Facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.

Saturday, April 23

TRIBUTE TO ELLA FITZGERALD FEATURING PAULA JOHNS: 5 to 7 p.m.; The Listening Room at The Ocean City Arts Center, 1735 Simpson Ave, Ocean City; $20 general public, $15 members of OCAC and South Jersey Jazz Society; limited seating. 609-399-7628.

