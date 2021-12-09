South Jersey Events

Wednesday, Dec. 8
ART ON ASBURY ‘LE PETITE’ SHOW: exhibited through December; the Ocean City Fine Arts League presents the December “Le Petite” Art show and exhibition; Ocean City Fine Arts League, 711 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. 609-814-0308 or OceanCityFineArtsLeague.org.
CREATIVE WRITING SALON: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 13; weekly creative writing workshop; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
JOB SKILLS LAB: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 29; receive assistance with job-related tasks, including looking for job openings, creating a resume, writing a cover letter and setting up an email address; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Thursday, Dec. 9
VIRTUAL GENEALOGY WORKSHOP: 10 to 11:30 a.m.; virtual genealogy: 1950 Census; presented by Avalon Free Public Library. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Friday, Dec. 10
SECOND FRIDAY RECEPTION: 6 to 8 p.m. second Fridays; celebrate the opening of newest galleries; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
‘SWING’ THROUGH THE HOLIDAYS’ PERFORMANCES: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11, 2 p.m. Dec. 12; Ocean City Music Pier, 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City; $18 or $15. 609-398-1118.
Saturday, Dec. 11
CAPE MAY COUNTY MUSEUM WINTER OPEN HOUSE: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; museum open house; Christmas Victorian display; The Museum of Cape May County, 504 U.S. 9, Middle Township. 609-465-3457 or CMCMuseum.org.
CHRISTMAS CRAFT SHOW: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; hosted by the Sunshine Foundation; benefits children in need; Frog Rock Golf & Country Club, 420 Boyer Ave., Hammonton. 609-839-2018 or SunshineFoundation.org.
CHRISTMAS FOOD DRIVE: 10 a.m. to noon, hosted by the Greater Atlantic City Chapter of UNICO, 401 N. Argyle Ave., Margate; non-perishable items can also be dropped off at these additional sites: 105 Parkwood Place, Linwood, 448 E. Coventry Way, Galloway, and 5932 Hickory Street, Mays Landing on Dec. 11 as well as 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 13. UNICOAC.org.
FAMILY MOVIE MATINEES: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 18; free film screening each week; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.
FILM CLUB SCREENING: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays through December; free film screening, followed by a discussion group on Mondays at 6 p.m. (optional); groups will feature different themes, topics, and filmmaking styles; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.
GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH COOKIE WALK: 9 a.m. to noon; Grace Lutheran Church 14th Annual Cookie Walk; 11 E. Dawes Ave., Somers Point. 609-404-0257 or GraceLutheranSPNJ.org.
HOLIDAY MUSIC WITH CEOL BINN: GUITAR & HARP DUO: 1 to 2 p.m., Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
‘MAGIC FLOWERS’ PERFORMANCES: 2 and 5 p.m. Dec. 11, 18, 12:30 p.m. Dec. 5, 12, 19; “Magic Flowers” is a 30-minute love story that takes place on Christmas Eve; Studio Space, 112 Woodland Ave., Somers Point; $10. 215-983-3669 or EventBrite.com.
OPEN GAMING: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 18; 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays through December; enjoy a game of Mah-Jongg, Pinochle, Scrabble, Canasta or other card games; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403.
SOUTH JERSEY PLAYERS AUDITIONS: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 11, 3:30 to 6:30 Dec. 15; holding auditions for one-act, original plays for a new dinner theater; Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave., Margate. 347-920-6399.
Monday, Dec. 13
ART HOUSE FILM: 5 to 6:30 p.m.; Art House Film “The True Adventures of Wolfboy”; Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
‘BRING A FRIEND, MAKE A FRIEND’ DISCUSSION GROUP: 1 to 2 p.m.; for adults; discussion group, aimed at seniors; enjoy the art of conversation; Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor; registration required. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 15
FRESH FLORAL HOLIDAY SWAG: 6 to 7 p.m.; open to adults and interested teens; use fresh flowers to create festive holiday swags; Ventnor City Branch — Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor; registration required. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
WELL WEDNESDAY: HAND PAINTED GIFT WRAP: 10 to 11 a.m.; Well Wednesday: Creativebug’s Giftwrap Painting Workshop; Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Monday, Dec. 20
GALLERY OF YOU — ARTISTIC JOURNALING: 11 a.m. first and third Mondays; group meets online to explore the rewards of artistic journaling, share insights and express creativity; each participant can receive a journal and art supplies through the mail at no cost; program is offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-3800, ext. 318 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, Dec. 22
CUMBERLAND COUNTY LIBRARY ONLINE MOVIE CLUB: 6:30 to 8 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by Cumberland County Library; for ages 18 and older; watch movies for free with Hoopla, then meet up on Zoom for discussion; registration required. 856-453-2210, ext. 26103 or CCLNJ.org.
ONLINE MOVIE CLUB: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by Cumberland County Library; for ages 18 and older; meeting on Zoom. 856-453-2210, ext. 26103 or CCLNJ.org.
Saturday, Dec. 11
MAURICETOWN ’S CANDLELIGHT VIRTUAL HOUSE TOUR: 4 p.m. Dec. 11 to Jan. 1; online viewing of private homes, historical buildings, the Post Office and Methodist Church decorated for the holidays; presented by Mauricetown Historical Society; free; no registration is needed. mauricetownhistoricalsociety.org.
Thursday, Jan. 6
TOWNSHIP OF HAMILTON GREEN TEAM MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; join the Township of Hamilton Green Team to see how you can make a difference; Municipal Building, 6101 13th St., Mays Landing. TownshipOfHamilton.com.
Fundraisers
Wednesday, Dec. 8
WEEKLY RAFFLE: 9 to 10 a.m.; St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish is offering a chance to win $500; buy a ticket for $52 and you could win multiple times throughout 2022; St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 591 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. 609-641-1480 or SetonAbsecon.org.
Saturday, Dec. 18
ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.
Monday, Dec. 20
HOLIDAY SWEET SALE: 3 to 6 p.m.; home baked cookies, candy, fudge, brownies; sold by the pre-packaged pound at $10 per pound; tins are available for purchase; Atlantic County Historical Society, 907 Shore Road, Somers Point; proceeds benefit the Historical Society; masks are required. 609-646-7355.
For kids
Wednesday, Dec. 8
HOLIDAY GUESSING CONTEST: through Dec. 18; for ages 12 and younger; take a guess at how many items are inside our holiday jar; Egg Harbor Township — Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
NEW YEARS COUNTDOWN COUNTING CONTEST: through December; winner announced Dec. 27; for ages 11 and younger; guess the number of items in the container; Mays Landing Branch — Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
OUT OF SCHOOL ACTIVITIES: 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. weekdays through Dec. 31; after school program; 119 W. Bayview Ave., Pleasantville. 609-457-8125.
TAKE HOME CHILDRENS CRAFT: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays through Dec. 29; take home crafts are available for ages 3 to 8; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403.
THE LIBRARY’S ELF ON THE SHELF: through Dec. 23; for ages 3 to 12; Booker the Elf is hiding somewhere in the children’s section; find him and win a yummy treat; Mays Landing Branch — Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Thursday, Dec. 9
CRAFT CLUB FOR KIDS AND TEENS: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 23; kids ages 6 to 18 can use their imagination to make and take home crafts with seasonal themes; materials supplied by the library; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Saturday, Dec. 11
LEGO CLUB: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 18; for ages 6-12 to build LEGO projects based on stories that they will share; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
TWEEN DAYS IN THE TEEN LOUNGE: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 18; tweens ages 9-12 are invited to play video games in the library’s Teen Space; tweens need a library card in good standing to participate; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
HOLIDAY PAJAMA STORYTIME: 6 to 7 p.m.; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; come to the library in your pajamas, listen to some holiday stories and get a simple craft and a candy cane to take home; Atlantic County Library System, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point; registration required. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TUESDAY TWEEN AND TEEN TAKE AND MAKE: 3 to 5 p.m.; for ages 11 to 18; pick up supplies and directions to make a melted crayon ornament at home; sponsored by the Atlantic County Library Foundation; Brigantine Branch — Atlantic County Library System, 201 15th St. S., Brigantine. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
WINTER WONDERLAND STORYTIME — STONE HARBOR: 10 to 10:30 a.m.; walk, sing, dance, and read with us in a winter wonderland; Cape May County Library — Stone Harbor Branch, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6350 or Kids.CMCLibrary.org.
WINTER WONDERLAND STORYTIME — UPPER TOWNSHIP: 10 to 10:30 a.m.; winter themed storytime; Cape May County Library — Upper Branch, 2050 Route 631, Upper Township (Petersburg). 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 15
NEW YEAR’S EVE COUNTDOWN CHILDREN’S CRAFT: Dec. 15 through 30; for ages 6 to 12; take a craft gift bag to make at home; Pleasantville Branch — Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or Atlanticlbrary.org.
Groups
Wednesday, Dec. 8
BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; Book Club: “Carnegie’s Maid” by Marie Benedict; Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE VIRTUAL CLASS: 7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. Fridays, through Dec. 29; does not meet on Christmas Eve or New Years Eve; beginners class for non-native, English speakers; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Thursday, Dec. 9
‘STEP IT UP: BENEFITS OF PHYSICAL ACTIVITY’: 2 to 3 p.m.; “Benefits of Physical Activity”; Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
TOPS (TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBILY): 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 31; weight loss support group; male and female of all ages; TOPS, 123 Fishing Creek Road, North Cape May, $32 first time, $5 a month after. 609-780-1110.
Friday, Dec. 10
NICOTINE ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays; fellowship of men and women helping each other to live free of nicotine; 351 Cincinnati Ave., Egg Harbor City; free. 609-602-5701, 609-965-4847 or 609-226-4193.
Saturday, Dec. 11
SOUTHERN NJ AFRICAN VIOLET CLUB: 10 a.m. to noon second Saturdays; Elwood Volunteer Fire Dept., 414 Elwood Road, Mullica Township; discuss plant care tips and needs; open to all; no membership fees; masks required and COVID-19 social distancing rules in effect. snjavc.org or email snjavc.violet@gmail.com or Facebook@southernnewjerseyafricanvioletclub.
Sunday, Dec. 12
MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, Dec. 13
‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; virtual meeting for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; free, registration required. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. oceancityaft@gmail.com.
SPANISH VIRTUAL CONVERSATION CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; library will hold basic Spanish Conversation classes via Zoom; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 15
MONTHLY VIRTUAL ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; hosted by Alzheimer’s Association; for caregivers of individuals living with Alzheimer’s and others dealing with the disease; facilitated by trained individuals. 800-272-3900.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
ROMANCE BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; Romance Book Club: “An American Marriage” by Tayari Jones; Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
‘TOO MUCH STUFF?’ GROUP: 1 to 2 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County offers an online support group for individuals with clutter challenges and collecting behaviors that impede their day-to-day living; group meets virtually via Zoom. 609-652-3800, ext. 303 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, Dec. 16
ONLINE MEN’S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, Dec. 20
SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE ONLINE GROUP : 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; for those who lost someone to suicide; via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, Dec. 23
ICI OF SOUTH JERSEY RESUMES MEETINGS: 6 to 8:30 p.m. fourth Thursdays through June 2022; creates an awareness and appreciation of Italian culture; St. Frances Cabrini Church, Room C, 114 Atlantic Ave., Ocean City; $4 donation non-members. 609-602-9017.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
PFLAG EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. last Tuesdays through December; held via Zoom; PFLAG is the extended family of the LGBTQ+ community. 609-445-4539.
Monday, Jan. 4
ARCHERY CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Tuesdays; meeting in Egg Harbor Township; all types of bows and expertise welcome. 609-601-2663.
NAMI CONNECTIONS RECOVERY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Mondays; NAMI Connection is a recovery support group for adults living with mental health issues; peer run group offers attendees a safe, confidential place to share and understand their experiences living with mental health issues; held via Zoom; free. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.
Thursday, Jan. 6
TWP. OF HAMILTON GREEN TEAM MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; join the Township of Hamilton Green Team; Municipal Building, 6101 13th St., Mays Landing. lmccardell@townshipofhamilton.com.
Health, fitness
Wednesday, Dec. 8
MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, Dec. 9
Friday, Dec. 10
TAI CHI & QIGONG VIRTUAL CLASS — VIRTUAL EVENT: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through Dec. 17; participants will learn ancient mind, body and spirit practices; virtual classes presented by Atlantic City Library. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Music
Thursday, Dec. 9
VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via Facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.
Sunday, Dec. 12
SUITE INSPIRATION CHRISTMAS CONCERT: 3:30 p.m.; “The Suite Awards;” St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Absecon, and live-streamed on St. Elizabeth’s Facebook page; holiday refreshments served in the parish hall following the concert. 609-748-1583 or suiteinspiration.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 15
LATE SHOW CHOIR CHRISTMAS CONCERT: 7 p.m.; benefits Atlantic City Rescue Mission; Stockton University Performing Arts Center, Galloway Township; $20. 609-652-9000.
Saturday, Dec. 18
HOLIDAY SHOW: 6:30 p.m., doors open 5:30 p.m.; live stage concert of country, bluegrass, old timey and traditional music; hosted by Pinelands Cultural Society; Santa will lead Christmas sing-along with children invited on stage; Albert Music Hall, 131 Wells Mill Road, Waretown; snack, gift stands open; $5 admission. 609-971-1593 or AlbertHall.org.
Sunday, Dec. 19
CHRISTMAS CONCERT: 4 p.m.; Chancel Choir of Central United Methodist Church, under the direction of Jeff Seals; traditional carols and an original composition, “Then Came Jesus” by noted area composer Donald T. Kelly; corner of Shore Road and Central Avenue, Linwood; free will offering taken.