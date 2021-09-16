South Jersey Events

Wednesday, Sept. 15
ART ON ASBURY ‘MIXED MEDIA’ SEPTEMBER SHOW: daily through Sept. 30; the Ocean City Fine Arts League is mixing up and going 2D in the September ”Mixed Media” themed Art Show & Exhibition in the Art on Asbury Gallery; pieces are for sale; Art On Asbury, 711 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. 609-814-0308.
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION: LIBRARY SOCIAL MEET UP: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays; stop into the Avalon Free Public Library Lab for coffee and conversation; Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. lpapineau@ avalonfreelibrary.org.
COMMUNITY GARDEN: daily through Sept. 30; in need of volunteers to help water and weed throughout the season; Impact Harvest Community Garden at the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville. bconway@buenavistanj.com or val_behrens@impactharvest.org.
GETTING STARTED WITH MEMOIR: AN ONLINE WORKSHOP: 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 13; limited to 12 participants; led by Constance Adler; five-week online memoir workshop; connect with a supportive community of writers; $350. MurphyWriting.com.
‘JUST PASSING THROUGH’ — MIGRATION AT THE AVALON WETLANDS: 6 to 7 p.m.; environmental lecture, “Migration through the Coast”; Avalon Surfside Park, 2901 Avalon Ave., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SOMERS POINT 20/20 EXHIBIT: daily through Sept. 30; virtual exhibit; presented by Somers Point Arts Commission; 13 local professional and amateur photographers that captures the diversity and vitality of the Somers Point’s’ people, places, events and seasons throughout the year. 609-653-4991 or SomersPtArts.Weebly.com.
Thursday, Sept. 16
LEARN TO TYPE: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210.
THE POET’S TOOLBOX: AN ONLINE WORKSHOP: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 14; five-week online poetry workshop; write to inspiring prompts, get insightful feedback and connect with a supportive community of writers; $350. MurphyWriting.com.
Friday, Sept. 17
AUTHOR BOOK SIGNING: ACHS ALUM GEORGE WORRELL: 1 to 3 p.m.; prominent fashion stylist George Worrell, a 1980 Atlantic City High School grad, will sign his book “Dyed in Wool”; highlights the story of his coming of age in Black America; Police and Firefighters Memorial Plaza, 1333 Bacharach Blvd., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — MEMOIR WORKSHOP: 10:30 a.m. to noon; Jewish Family Service Village by the Shore Memoir Workshop — Virtual Program. 609-287-8872.
Saturday, Sept. 18
AN EVENING WITH JENNIFER WEINER: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; Author Event: An Evening with Jennifer Weiner; Avalon Surfside Park, 2901 Avalon Ave., Avalon. AvalonLibrary.org.
ANNUAL SHREDDER EVENT IN BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; securely destroy confidential documents and records helping you to protect yourself from identity theft; 890 Harding Highway, Buena. 856-697-2100.
ART IN THE PARK: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; festival for artists and crafters; Memorial Park, Mays Landing, Hamilton. 609-909-0272.
ART WALK: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; more than 40 local artists display their work across the Greene; Historic Smithville & Village Greene, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
CREATIVE WRITING: 10 a.m. to noon third Saturdays through Sept. 30; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; program will be held remotely via Zoom Meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
FAMILY FUN DAY: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; family fun day outside of the church; fun games, face painting, snacks, and even a chance to dunk the Pastor; Trinity United Methodist Church, 20 N. Shore Road, Marmora. 609-703-2808.
HBCU COLLEGE FAIR: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; HBCU College Fair and information session; learn about HBCU’s; Mt Zion Baptist Church, 353 S. New Road, Pleasantville. 609-380-7659.
MINI WRITING GETAWAY: 9:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 18, in-person in Atlantic City; 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 25, via Zoom; fall getaway will give your creative spirit a much-needed boost; led by Peter E. Murphy; Sept. 18 location: Stockton University Atlantic City, 3711 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City, $25. MurphyWriting.com.
PICKLEBALL TOURNAMENT: games, prizes, food, free t-shirts and more; Wildwood Crest Pickleball Courts, 6301 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-602-8527.
RECYCLING CENTRAL: 9 a.m. to noon; hosted by the Hammonton Education Foundation; Our Lady of Mt. Carmel grounds, Third and French streets, Hammonton. 609-703-6017.
Monday, Sept. 20
COMPUTER BASICS: 2 to 3 p.m.; computer basics class; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210.
DIAPER DRIVE ALL DAY: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Sept. 27, New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
GALLERY OF YOU — ARTISTIC JOURNALING: 2 to 3 p.m. first and third Mondays; group meets online to explore the rewards of artistic journaling, share insights and express creativity; each participant can receive a journal and art supplies through the mail at no cost; program is offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-3800, ext. 318 or MHAAC.info.
KNITTING: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays through Oct. 25; knitting at the library; virtual event hosted by Avalon Library. AvalonLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
STAFFORD RECREATION’S FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through Sept. 21; fruits, vegetables, fresh cut flowers, pasta, pies, and more; Heritage Park, West Bay Avenue, across form A Paul King Park, Manahawkin. 609-597-1000 or StaffordNJ.gov.
Wednesday, Sept. 22
CUMBERLAND COUNTY LIBRARY ONLINE MOVIE CLUB: 6:30 to 8 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by Cumberland County Library; for ages 18 and older; watch movies for free with Hoopla, then meet up on Zoom for discussion; registration required. 856-453-2210, ext. 26103 or CCLNJ.org.
ONLINE MOVIE CLUB: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by Cumberland County Library; for ages 18 and older; meeting on Zoom. 856-453-2210, ext. 26103 or CCLNJ.org.
Saturday, Sept. 25
FALL FUN DAY: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; crafters, raffles, food; outdoor spaces for crafters available, $25; St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Absecon. 609-335-5214.
Tuesday, Oct. 5
PAUSE FOR PAWS — ONLINE PET THERAPY: 10 to 11 a.m. first Tuesdays through Dec. 7; certified pet therapy dogs and their owners/handlers meet virtually once a month; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, Oct. 7
CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m. first Thursdays through Sept. 30; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; program will be held remotely via Zoom meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
TOWNSHIP OF HAMILTON GREEN TEAM MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; join the Township of Hamilton Green Team to see how you can make a difference; Municipal Building, 6101 13th St., Mays Landing. TownshipOfHamilton.com.
Friday, Oct. 8
SECOND FRIDAY RECEPTION: 6 to 8 p.m. second Fridays; celebrate the opening of newest galleries; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
Dining out
Fundraisers
Saturday, Sept. 18
ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.
Sunday, Oct. 3
CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; supports The Tyler Wechsler Foundation; raffle prizes; Cornhole Craze, 214 New Road, Somers Point, $102.50 per team of two players; $25 for just food and beverage. Cornholecraze.com or Tylerwechsler.com.
For kids
Friday, Sept. 17
JERSEY SHORE SHARKS CO-ED YOUTH RUGBY: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Jersey Shore Sharks Co-ed Youth Rugby; Glenn By The Bay, 636 S. New York Road, Absecon. 609-652-6363.
Saturday, Sept. 18
SWASHBUCKLERS AND SEA DOGS: 11 a.m. to noon; Pirate Show; Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonLibrary.org.
Monday, Sept. 20
OUT OF SCHOOL ACTIVITIES: 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. weekdays Sept. 20-Dec. 31; after school program; 119 W. Bayview Ave., Pleasantville. 609-457-8125.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through September; join Miss Linda for a virtual storytime; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Golf
Thursday, Oct. 21
VETERANS UNITED MILITARY MEMORIAL MUSEUM CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT: registration 7 a.m., shotgun start 8 a.m.; Atlantic Golf Course, 261 Country Club Blvd., Little Egg Harbor Township; $125 per person; advance registration open. 609-513-6454 or email vummm1@yahoo.com.
Groups
Wednesday, Sept. 15
ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 a.m. Sept. 17, 24; 7 p.m. Sept. 15, 20, 22, 27, 29; beginners class for non-native, English speakers; classes include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
MONTHLY VIRTUAL ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; hosted by Alzheimer’s Association; for caregivers of individuals living with Alzheimer’s and others dealing with the disease; facilitated by trained individuals. 800-272-3900.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
‘TOO MUCH STUFF?’ GROUP: 1 to 2 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County offers an online support group for individuals with clutter challenges and collecting behaviors that impede their day-to-day living; group meets virtually via Zoom. 609-652-3800, ext. 303 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, Sept. 16
ONLINE MEN’S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
‘RISING MINDS’ ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
TOPS (TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBILY): 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 31; weight loss support group; male and female of all ages; TOPS, 123 Fishing Creek Road, North Cape May, $32 first time, $5 a month after. 609-780-1110.
Friday, Sept. 17
WARRIORS WELCOME — ONLINE GROUP FOR VETERANS: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Fridays through Oct. 1; discussion and support group facilitated by a veteran; topics include self-care and wellness, family/relationships, employment, civilian life and others; offered by The Mental Health Association in New Jersey. 609-652-3800 or jangelini@mhanj.org.
Sunday, Sept. 19
MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, Sept. 20
‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE — ONLINE GROUP : 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; for those who lost someone to suicide; via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE — ONLINE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; weekly, peer-run support group meeting is offered online by an individual who has lived experience with childhood abuse. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. oceancityaft@gmail.com.
BIPOLAR ONLINE SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; peer-run, virtual support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
SPANISH VIRTUAL CONVERSATION CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m.; library will hold basic Spanish Conversation classes via Zoom; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Monday, Sept. 27
NAMI ATLANTIC CAPE MAY EDUCATION PROGRAM: 7 to 8:30 p.m. fourth Mondays through November; for those with loved ones battling mental health issues; virtual event. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
PFLAG EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. last Tuesdays through December; held via Zoom; PFLAG is the extended family of the LGBTQ+ community. 609-445-4539.
WOMEN’S WELLNESS GROUP — ONLINE: 9 to 10 a.m. last Tuesdays; all-women’s peer support group; topics of discussion change monthly, but focus on some aspect of wellness with a variety of themes; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 0 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, Oct. 4
NAMI CONNECTIONS RECOVERY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Mondays; NAMI Connection is a recovery support group for adults living with mental health issues; peer run group offers attendees a safe, confidential place to share and understand their experiences living with mental health issues; held via Zoom; free. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.
Tuesday, Oct. 5
ARCHERY CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Tuesdays; meeting in Egg Harbor Township; all types of bows and expertise welcome. 609-601-2663.
Thursday, Oct. 7
TWP. OF HAMILTON GREEN TEAM MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; join the Township of Hamilton Green Team; Municipal Building, 6101 13th St., Mays Landing. lmccardell@townshipofhamilton.com.
Saturday, Oct. 9
SOUTHERN NJ AFRICAN VIOLET CLUB: 10 a.m. to noon second Saturdays; Elwood Volunteer Fire Dept., 414 Elwood Road, Mullica Township; discuss plant care tips and needs; open to all; no membership fees; masks required and COVID-19 social distancing rules in effect. snjavc.org or email snjavc.violet@gmail.com or Facebook@southernnewjerseyafricanvioletclub.
Monday, Oct. 11
NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; virtual meeting for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; free, registration required. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.
Health, fitness
Wednesday, Sept. 15
MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, Sept. 16
‘RISING MINDS’ ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
TOPS (TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBILY): 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 31; weight loss support group; male and female of all ages; TOPS, 123 Fishing Creek Road, North Cape May, $32 first time, $5 a month after. 609-780-1110.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
EMPLOYMENT WELLNESS GROUP/RECOVERY FOCUSED: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; during this weekly meeting, staff with The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County provides support for individuals who are in recovery for substance use disorder and seeking employment; group is facilitated by a certified peer specialist who is in recovery for both mental health and substance use disorders. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
Music
Thursday, Sept. 16
VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via Facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.
Religion
Wednesday, Sept. 15
HIGH HOLY DAYS AT BETH ISRAEL: Sept. 15, 16; several in person services for Beth Israel members only; masks and proof of vaccination required for most services; virtual options; reservations required. 609-641-3600 or BethIsraelNorthfield.org.
HIGH HOLIDAY VIRTUAL SERVICES: Sept. 15, Sept. 16; held via Zoom; hosted by Temple Beth Shalom, Brigantine; registration required to receive virtual link and prayer books. 609-266-0403 or email office@seashul.org or seashul.org.
Reunions
VINELAND HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1980: 40th reunion; Sept. 18, Greenview Inn, Eastlyn Golf Course, 4049 Italia Ave., Vineland; members of the Classes of 1979 and 1981 welcome; registration and cocktail hour 6 to 7 p.m.; cash bar, dinner buffet, dancing 6 to 10 p.m.; $70 per person; registration: classof80vhs.com or email classof80vhs@gmail.com.