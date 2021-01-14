South Jersey AIDS Alliance announces changes in Board of Directors

The South Jersey AIDS Alliance held its annual meeting on Dec. 17, 2020, and elected Debra A. Fox, MBA, of Egg Harbor Township, vice president of Strategic Planning and Hospitalist Medicine at AtlantiCare, as Board Chair. Fox replaces community activist and Ventnor resident, Mortimer Spreng, whose term has expired. Spreng will remain on the Board.
Gerri Mazzeo of Northfield, an experienced public education facilities director, was elected to serve as Board Vice-Chair; James Foley of Avalon, chief financial officer of an area health care center, was re-elected as Board Treasurer; and Jennifer Dunkle PhD of Red Bank, Assistant Professor of Social Work at Stockton University, was elected as Board Secretary.
Also elected to the Board for initial terms of three years each were Judah-Abijah Dorrington of Atlantic City, Co-Owner/Director of Strategic Planning and Development of Dorrington & Saunders; James Sarkos of Linwood, Interim Officer in Charge of the Atlantic City Police Department; Mary Frances Stapleton of Sicklerville, Assistant Vice-President of Nursing – City Campus, at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center; and Stacey D. Zacharoff of Egg Harbor City, Director for the Center for Student Success at Atlantic Cape Community College.
Carol Harney, President and CEO of the South Jersey AIDS Alliance, stated, “The Alliance is delighted that Debra Fox and our other newly elected Board officers and Board members will join our current Board members in providing leadership and direction to our agency. Our organization is extremely lucky to partner with such dedicated volunteers devoted to our cause.”
About Debra Fox: A member of the Alliance Board since 2015, Fox most recently served as the SJAA Board Vice-Chair. In her three-decade career at AtlantiCare, Fox has served in various leadership roles spanning the Laboratory and Pathology Department, Emergency Management, and Process Management and Partnership Integration. As Vice President of Strategic Planning and Hospital Medicine, she works with leaders and providers across the organization to develop system-wide strategy. In addition to SJAA, Fox is a member of the Community Food Bank of New Jersey Southern Branch Advisory Board and the Metropolitan Business and Citizen’s Association Board..
About the South Jersey AIDS Alliance: The South Jersey AIDS Alliance was formed in Atlantic City 35 years ago to combat the spread of HIV/AIDS through various initiatives and education. Oasis, the Alliance’s Harm Reduction Center in Atlantic City, has been recognized statewide for its effectiveness and is a model for other centers. The Alliance provides services in Atlantic, Camden, Cape May and Cumberland Counties, New Jersey. For more information, go to SouthJerseyAidsAlliance.org.