South Jersey AIDS Alliance announces changes in Board of Directors

The South Jersey AIDS Alliance held its annual meeting on Dec. 17, 2020, and elected Debra A. Fox, MBA, of Egg Harbor Township, vice president of Strategic Planning and Hospitalist Medicine at AtlantiCare, as Board Chair. Fox replaces community activist and Ventnor resident, Mortimer Spreng, whose term has expired. Spreng will remain on the Board.

Gerri Mazzeo of Northfield, an experienced public education facilities director, was elected to serve as Board Vice-Chair; James Foley of Avalon, chief financial officer of an area health care center, was re-elected as Board Treasurer; and Jennifer Dunkle PhD of Red Bank, Assistant Professor of Social Work at Stockton University, was elected as Board Secretary.

Also elected to the Board for initial terms of three years each were Judah-Abijah Dorrington of Atlantic City, Co-Owner/Director of Strategic Planning and Development of Dorrington & Saunders; James Sarkos of Linwood, Interim Officer in Charge of the Atlantic City Police Department; Mary Frances Stapleton of Sicklerville, Assistant Vice-President of Nursing – City Campus, at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center; and Stacey D. Zacharoff of Egg Harbor City, Director for the Center for Student Success at Atlantic Cape Community College.