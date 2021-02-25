Some things to know about LED light bulbs

The Light Emitting Diode (LED) light bulb has been a game changer for residential and commercial use. This technology, using a simple exchange of electrons, far surpasses the inefficient burning of fragile filaments or excitation of toxic gases within fragile glass tubes. Whereas the original Edison incandescent bulb converted about 10 percent of the electricity to light and lost the rest to heat, the LED has flipped that to about 90 percent conversion to light with roughly 10 percent heat loss. The LED method can be used in an amazing number of fixtures, ranging from a flat sheet on a wall or ceiling, TVs, computer devices, vehicle lighting, efficient street lamps, dazzling color changing signage or stunning visual effects. They are incredibly long lasting; approximately 10-15 times longer than incandescent bulbs and 2-3 times longer than compact fluorescent bulbs (CFLs). Widespread usage and vast choices have brought the price down considerably. The lifetime payback factors also make LEDs the better option.
As simple as I may be making the LED bulbs sound, they are actually solid-state electronic devices. The driver/capacitor controls the electricity input to achieve what is needed for the LED chips to function properly. These chips are arranged on a printed circuit board or PCB. Since the chips are rather focused in one direction, there are multiple configurations of circuit board arrays to spread the light in more directions. Also, the use of reflection or optically enhancing covering helps to manage the light spread for the desired task.
However, people are curious about things that may occur with LED lighting. Here are some examples:
Flickering: By design, LED light bulbs are perceived to be an even light by our eyes and brain, due to built-in electronic controls. If a bulb should degrade over a long stretch of time or have a rare manufacturing defect; it could cause a discernable fluctuation effect. More likely, noticeable flickering or light “chatter” is caused by wiring problems, loose bulbs, voltage fluctuations, overloaded circuits, or the wrong kind of dimmer switch. See more on dimmers below.
Buzzing: This may occur if too many lights are on one circuit; for example too many recessed ceiling lights operating on one switch. This may cause the electronics of the bulbs or integrated fixtures to vibrate, or even the dimmer switch itself to make an audible buzz. Putting lighting on the same circuit with major appliances is never a good idea, either.
Brightness: Aside from possible quality control issues within the bulb, there may again be wiring problems in your building. More likely it is that LEDs have a different light “spread” than we may be used to. Check the chart on the package to show the angle at which the light will be most concentrated to give a “spot” or “flood” lighting effect. Ambient outdoor temperatures can alter the brightness of an LED bulb slightly, but they usually will hold up to extremes and even get brighter in cold. Also, LED light chips and components will degrade over the years; gradually losing some brightness.
Light Tone: In LED, color is measured by color temperature, or by the Kelvin Scale. A warm light that is most like the old incandescent or Edison bulbs, is measured in the range of 2400K- 2700K (Kelvin). From there it generally goes to a nice neutral tone of 3000K and then a cooler tone around 4000K and on up to the very bright and steely tones of 5000K to 6000K, generally for outdoor applications. So, make sure that you check the box and compare the color of your LED bulb choices at the lighting store. The bulbs with the K or Kelvin rating of 2400K-3000K are considered the closest to daylight and therefore bring out the truest colors as we normally perceive them. A CRI rating (Color Rendering Index) on the packaging will tell you its relation to natural daylight. A rating between 95 to 100 on this scale is considered most desirable for the daylight true color purpose.
Dimming LED Bulbs: This is the source of much confusion about LED bulbs. First, the bulb must say that it is dimmable on the packaging; because that function is built into the electronic base. Second, the dimmer switch needs to be LED compatible if you want the most efficient operation. This means that the dimmer switch can operate in the lower voltage range of the LED bulbs. A combination of standard dimmers and LED bulbs usually results in a very awkward flashing on the low end of the dimming process. Many older table and floor lamps do not have the proper compatibility for dimming or “three-way” levels with LED bulbs. They are best left in full off-on mode.
Blue Light: Blue light is generally what is created when the Light Emitting Diode does its thing. The various colors are achieved by the chemicals on the chip or by altering the wavelengths that range from infrared to ultraviolet. Our eyes are most adapted to the warm daylight range as mentioned above. Try to avoid using the cooler toned bulbs (above 4000K) indoors. The blue tones can have an effect on our natural sleep cycle by stimulating an awakened state. So perhaps good for outside or work spaces, but not so good for reading, relaxing or for true appreciation of colors.
So, a lot of this can be further explored online; and most companies continue to make improvements while keeping prices affordable. Make sure to check the packaging carefully on LED bulbs, fixtures, dimmer switches, etc. Consult an electrician for advice on issues of wiring, voltage levels or fluctuations, etc.