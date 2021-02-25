Some things to know about LED light bulbs

Light Tone: In LED, color is measured by color temperature, or by the Kelvin Scale. A warm light that is most like the old incandescent or Edison bulbs, is measured in the range of 2400K- 2700K (Kelvin). From there it generally goes to a nice neutral tone of 3000K and then a cooler tone around 4000K and on up to the very bright and steely tones of 5000K to 6000K, generally for outdoor applications. So, make sure that you check the box and compare the color of your LED bulb choices at the lighting store. The bulbs with the K or Kelvin rating of 2400K-3000K are considered the closest to daylight and therefore bring out the truest colors as we normally perceive them. A CRI rating (Color Rendering Index) on the packaging will tell you its relation to natural daylight. A rating between 95 to 100 on this scale is considered most desirable for the daylight true color purpose.