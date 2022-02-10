Society of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick host annual banquet

The Society of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of South Jersey are proud to announce that they will be holding their 87th Annual Banquet on March 7.

The Friendly Sons will be honoring Lori Herndon, President and CEO of AtlantiCare and Margaret Belfield, COO of AtlantiCare as their 2022 Women of the Year. They will also be awarding several scholarships to local students.

The dinner will be held at Greate Bay Country Club, Somers Point and will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $90 per person and can be purchased online at FriendlySonsAC.com or email Patty Ferry at friendlysons35@gmail.com.