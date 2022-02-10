 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Society of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick host annual banquet
0 Comments

Society of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick host annual banquet

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Society of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of South Jersey are proud to announce that they will be holding their 87th Annual Banquet on March 7.

The Friendly Sons will be honoring Lori Herndon, President and CEO of AtlantiCare and Margaret Belfield, COO of AtlantiCare as their 2022 Women of the Year. They will also be awarding several scholarships to local students.

The dinner will be held at Greate Bay Country Club, Somers Point and will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $90 per person and can be purchased online at FriendlySonsAC.com or email Patty Ferry at friendlysons35@gmail.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Brigantine

Become a CERT volunteer

AMVETS New Jersey Post 911 in Somers Point is hosting a CERT training program with the Offices of Emergency Management in Somers Point and Nor…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News