Smart Energy Network to deliver improved service for Atlantic City Electric customers

· Better integration of new clean energy technologies and services, including clean electric transportation, rooftop and community solar, and battery storage.

· Better customer experience through upgraded technology will improve billing operations, nearly eliminating the need for estimated billing.

The Smart Energy Network will allow Atlantic City Electric to safely restore power to customer homes and businesses faster and more efficiently. In the event of a power outage, smart meters will alert the company and assist crews in identifying the cause and location of the outage. Using real-time data, Atlantic City Electric can better prioritize how to dispatch crews and plan restoration work, streamlining restoration efforts and restoring customers faster following major storms.

Atlantic City Electric anticipates beginning to build the Smart Energy Network in mid-2022. Meter exchanges would occur over the course of 24 months. The company will work closely with its customers and communities regarding the meter exchange process. The company will undertake a comprehensive customer and community outreach and education campaign to help ensure customer awareness of the planned work and the numerous benefits of the Smart Energy Network.