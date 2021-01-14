SJI, South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas show community commitment with giving initiatives

• Low Income Support: Elizabethtown Gas continued its longtime support of several community organizations offering social services that benefit lower income individuals and families in the service area, including Northwest New Jersey Community Action Partnership (NORWESCAP), Puerto Rican Action Board (PRAB), Puerto Rican Organization for Community Education and Economic Development (PROCEED), and the Puerto Rican Association for Human Development (PRAHD). The company also sponsored events benefitting Josephine’s Place, Family Promise of Warren County, Elizabeth Coalition to House the Homeless, YWCA Union County, and Warren County Habitat for Humanity. South Jersey Gas’ longtime involvement in the NJ Motorsports Park Coats for Kids event evolved into a different kind of support in 2020, when the company’s grant helped fund the purchase and delivery of virtual learning equipment and supplies for needy children in 19 elementary schools, in lieu of an in person event. The South Jersey Gas Customer Outreach Team volunteered at several food distribution events in Atlantic City, Egg Harbor Township and Pleasantville, where they also consulted with customers on available financial assistance programs. Additionally, the Team helped organize several food and school supplies drives with the company’s community partners.