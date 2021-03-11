SJI employee veterans collect food to help military families

FOLSOM– SJI salutes our Veterans Engagement Team (VETS) for helping collect nearly 3,800 lbs. of food for the Red Cross Service to Armed Forces program.

VETS organized a food drive with the Red Cross by setting up collection points throughout New Jersey over February 27-28. VETS encouraged customers, employees and families from SJI’s utility companies South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas to drop off non-perishable items. Volunteers then delivered several truckloads of food to the Red Cross for distribution at the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.

VETS is an employee resource group at SJI that supports the personal growth and professional development of former servicemen and women. The Red Cross Service to Armed Forces program provides home comforts and critical services on bases, in military hospitals and supports military families during deployments and emergencies.