SJI announces comprehensive clean energy and sustainability plan

“As an experienced energy leader, SJI has a vital role to play in the clean energy future of our state, region, and country. We are excited by the impact our modern infrastructure will have in helping New Jersey and the region decarbonize. And, we are committed to investing in new technologies that will safely, reliably and affordably deliver low carbon energy to the more than 700,000 families and businesses that we serve across our State,” said Mike Renna, CEO and president, SJI.

In recent months, SJI took the following actions as part of the company’s Clean Energy and Sustainability Plan:

- Formed Catamaran Renewables, a joint renewable energy investment venture with Captona, and acquired 7.5 Megawatts in high-efficiency fuel cell systems, with additional projects in development.

- Invested $39.8 million to acquire a minority interest in REV LNG, LLC, a national leader in producing renewable natural gas. Secured rights to produce RNG.

- Entered a partnership with Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind to create a green hydrogen pilot program in conjunction with their bid for a wind farm off the coast of southern New Jersey.