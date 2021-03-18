 Skip to main content
Singers sought for Stockton virtual concert
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Stockton Oratorio Society is looking for area singers who want to participate in a virtual performance of Kirby Shaw’s “Let There Be Peace on Earth.”

The concert, “Connecting for Peace During COVID,” is being coordinated by Stockton University professor of music Beverly Vaughn, along with Dianna Hughes and Richard Tinsley.

There will be a few rehearsals in March through Zoom, then participants will record and upload their own performance by April 6. The performances will be edited together and released for viewing on April 26.

Anyone interested in participating can get more information and instructions from Brian Lyons at Brian.Lyons@stockton.edu.

