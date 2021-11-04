 Skip to main content
Shore to offer free lung cancer screenings
SOMERS POINT — Lung cancer is the number one cause of cancer deaths in the U.S., but detecting lung cancer early when it is most treatable saves lives.

Shore Medical Center, a member of the Penn Cancer Network, along with Advanced Shore Imaging and ScreenNJ, are partnering to provide free lung cancer screenings at Shore Cancer Center on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 9 a.m. to noon. Eligible people are invited to attend a consult with Pulmonologist Dr. Sallustio Del Re of Penn Pulmonary Medicine. Those who are eligible should be between the ages of 50 and 80, are a current smoker or have quit smoking in the past 15 years. Those who meet this criteria and would like to be screened should call 609-653-3923 to schedule their consultation appointment.

After the consultation, participants will be scheduled for a Low Dose CT scan at a later date. During a Low Dose CT scan, the patient will lie on a table for several minutes while an X-ray machine uses a low amount of radiation to take detailed images of their lungs. These free screenings will take place at Advanced Shore Imaging Associates in Northfield. Screening results will be shared with participants’ medical providers, along with recommendations for any follow-up.

