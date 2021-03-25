 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shore’s auxiliary to host 66th Annual D. Allen Stretch Jr. Memorial Golf Tournament June 2
0 comments

Shore’s auxiliary to host 66th Annual D. Allen Stretch Jr. Memorial Golf Tournament June 2

  • 0

SOMERS POINT — The Auxiliary of Shore Medical Center is hosting its 66th annual D. Allen Stretch, Jr. Memorial Golf Tournament on Wednesday, June 2 at Greate Bay Country Club in Somers Point. Shore’s Auxiliary is continuing the tradition of its annual golf tournament after a hiatus last year due to COVID-19. Along with entry in the tournament, registration also includes a barbecue lunch and a cocktail reception, dinner and award ceremony. The Auxiliary is also offering sponsorship packages with varying donation amounts and benefits. For sponsorship or to register for the tournament, visit GivetoShore.org or contact Jessica Giles at jessica.giles@shoremedicalcenter.org.

The Shore Medical Center Auxiliary is a dedicated group of volunteers that have raised more than $16 million for Shore over the span of 80+ years of service. They contribute their time and energy to operate the medical center’s gift shop and two thrift shops. They also organize many fundraising events to raise money for Shore Medical Center. Because of all of the things they do, Shore’s Auxiliary is able to present the hospital with an annual donation. In the past year, Shore’s gift and thrift shops had to close due to COVID, which has impacted Shore’s donation revenue. The return of the D. Allen Stretch, Jr. Memorial Golf Tournament is a step in the right direction, and the Shore Medical Center Auxiliary is looking forward to another successful event.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Seal season is in full swing
Brigantine

Seal season is in full swing

BRIGANTINE — The region is well into seal season and officials with the Marine Mammal Stranding Center are reminding people to stay a safe dis…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News