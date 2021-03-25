Shore’s auxiliary to host 66th Annual D. Allen Stretch Jr. Memorial Golf Tournament June 2

SOMERS POINT — The Auxiliary of Shore Medical Center is hosting its 66th annual D. Allen Stretch, Jr. Memorial Golf Tournament on Wednesday, June 2 at Greate Bay Country Club in Somers Point. Shore’s Auxiliary is continuing the tradition of its annual golf tournament after a hiatus last year due to COVID-19. Along with entry in the tournament, registration also includes a barbecue lunch and a cocktail reception, dinner and award ceremony. The Auxiliary is also offering sponsorship packages with varying donation amounts and benefits. For sponsorship or to register for the tournament, visit GivetoShore.org or contact Jessica Giles at jessica.giles@shoremedicalcenter.org .

The Shore Medical Center Auxiliary is a dedicated group of volunteers that have raised more than $16 million for Shore over the span of 80+ years of service. They contribute their time and energy to operate the medical center’s gift shop and two thrift shops. They also organize many fundraising events to raise money for Shore Medical Center. Because of all of the things they do, Shore’s Auxiliary is able to present the hospital with an annual donation. In the past year, Shore’s gift and thrift shops had to close due to COVID, which has impacted Shore’s donation revenue. The return of the D. Allen Stretch, Jr. Memorial Golf Tournament is a step in the right direction, and the Shore Medical Center Auxiliary is looking forward to another successful event.